Two Millionth Customer Takes A Seat On Transit Systems’ Australian Electric Vehicle Network

Transit Systems celebrates country’s longest running battery electric bus operation

Transit Systems has celebrated three years of running Australia’s largest battery electric bus network and depot, with over 2 million customers in New South Wales stepping on board a greener ride, for a more sustainable commute.

Chief Operating Officer Greg Balkin said that over 1,500,000 kilometres had been driven by their fleet of electric buses in the first three years, saving the equivalent energy to 41,000+ barrels of oil.

“We saved over 1.8 million kilograms of C02 tailpipe emissions in the three years since we launched the first BEB trial in 2019 – that’s equivalent to saving the energy of nearly 6,000 cars.

“We have come a long way since the initial trial, with a permanently integrated fleet of 58 buses, Australia’s largest volume of battery electric buses in operation, while collaborating with industry partners to design and deliver the largest electrified depot in the country,” he said.

Given personal transport is the fastest growing source of emissions in Australia, Transit Systems are currently finalising the next deployment project for battery electric buses, which will once again break new records.

“It’s been reported that private cars account for 62% of transport emissions in Australia – making sustainable public transport an absolute priority.

“We have always sought to be the most innovative and technically advanced bus operator in Australia, and we continue to set new benchmarks for the industry, proudly working alongside our government partners and clients to ensure we’re delivering the future of public transport, today,” he said.

In Sydney, battery electric buses operated by Transit Systems are in service across the Inner West routes and school services, while they also operate battery electric buses in Perth.

“There is extensive training provided to drivers for battery electric bus safety and regenerative braking, and they really enjoy the opportunity to upskill and drive the new buses.

“Our customers and local communities are also telling us they prefer the battery electric bus experience, as they are cleaner, quieter and more comfortable,” he said.

Mr Balkin added that innovation and investment remained key to driving sustainable transport forward.

“We have always invested in our own research, from on demand bus solutions to battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, and we’re proudly setting a benchmark for what’s possible, and for what’s next when it comes to zero emission transport solutions,” he said.

