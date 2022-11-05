World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Two Years Of Internet Shutdowns: People In Tigray, Ethiopia, Deserve Better

Saturday, 5 November 2022, 5:26 am
Press Release: Access Now

Today, November 4, 2022, marks two years since authorities implemented internet shutdowns in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. After 730 days, this must come to an end.

As peace talks between the government of Ethiopia and Tigray regional forces show positive signs of a ceasefire, this is the moment to reconnect all — everybody, from civil society to the African Union, has a responsibility to stand up and demand action.

“For two years — 730 days — millions of people in Tigray have been forced to survive through a horrific war, their circumstances exacerbated by a deliberate internet shutdown that prevents them from communicating with family and friends, accessing potentially life-saving information, and letting the world know what’s happening in their region,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “Authorities must reconnect Tigray now.”

The internet was shut down a day after the civil war began, restricting information on war crimes, human rights abuses, and other horrific acts emerging from the region, and hiding the true extent of the violence and atrocities taking place. Bringing internet and telecommunications services back online in Tigray is an important foundation for ensuring the swift delivery of humanitarian aid, restoring essential services, accessing information on the peace process, and holding authorities to account.

“There are over six million people in Tigray, all with connections and communities inside and outside of the region,” said Saba Mah’derom, Tigrayan advocate and Women of Tigray (WOT) board member. “Their links have been severed since November 2020 and the onset of the war — this is unacceptable. People in Tigray have the right to freedom of expression and access to information through online platforms. People in Tigray deserve better than what the world has sat back and allowed to occur.”

To incite action from the African Union and member states, Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition have launched a global petition calling for the regional leaders to condemn the Ethiopian government’s prolonged shutdown, and take action to help reestablish internet access across the region and beyond.

Sign the petition.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


WMO: Europe Hotting Up More Than Twice Global Average
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years – the highest of any continent in the world... More>>




Carbon Market Watch: Governments Must Slash Emissions, Not Ambition
As Carbon Market Watch prepares to attend the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, we urge the international community to commit to far more ambitious climate action... More>>

WHO: Northern Ethiopia Facing Devastating Spike In Preventable Disease
The UN health agency WHO expressed serious concerns on Friday about a likely spike in a range of preventable diseases in Ethiopia’s northern regions - and in particular Tigray – caused by nearly two years of conflict and chronic aid access problems...
More>>


South Sudan: Conflict And Climate Crisis Drives Rising Hunger
The number of people in South Sudan who are going hungry is at the highest level ever, UN agencies said in their latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, issued on Thursday... More>>


UN: Millions Face Flooding Threat Across West And Central Africa
In west and central Africa, some 3.4 million people need help after destructive flooding, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday.
The alert comes amid the worst floods in a decade... More>>

Sudan: Bloodbath In Blue Nile, Authorities Must Protect Civilians From Tribal Violence
Sudanese authorities must take serious measures to protect civilians, control tribal violence in the country, and ensure that the rule of law is implemented after hundreds of people were killed and injured in the most recent rounds of violence in the Blue Nile state... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 