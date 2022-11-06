New Zealand Agritech Delegation To Israel



The Embassy of Israel is pleased to partner with the Trans – Tasman Business Circle in the upcoming Agritech Delegation to Israel from 6 – 12 November 2022 which will promote collaboration between Israel and New Zealand in new innovation in agritech and foodtech. The visit will coincide with Israel’s world-renowned AgriFood Week in Tel Aviv - https://www.israelagrifoodweek2022.com/

The delegation is a result of the past year of hard work by the embassy and its important partners, which has been dedicated to enhancing Israel and New Zealand’s valuable economic relationship. Commencing with the first ever Israel – New Zealand Agritech Summit in February, which was opened by New Zealand Minister of Trade and Agriculture Damien O’Connor together with Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer. Spanning over three days, the Summit featured presentations from agritech industry leaders from both Israel and New Zealand, as well as a series of virtual roundtable discussions and B2B meetings. The results proved highly fruitful with strong expressions of interest from New Zealand and Israeli companies to pursue collaborative projects.

Additionally, the embassy coordinated a series of AgriFood Connect Events with the Israeli Ambassador across New Zealand, including in Auckland, FieldaysHQ in Hamilton hosted by CEO Peter Nation, a multi-day visit to Palmerston North, which included a series of impressive presentations from Fonterra, Sprout Agritech, CropX, Riddet Institute, AgResearch, AgSorted Ltd and hosted by the Palmerston North City Council and CEDA - Central Economic Development Agency.

Circle Founder and Managing Director, Johnny Weiss said “Israel is known globally as an agritech and foodtech powerhouse with significant depth in research and innovation, a world-leading ecosystem for startups and early stage agritech and foodtech businesses, sophisticated capital markets, worldwide distribution experience for agritech and foodtech products and services. These attributes lay the foundations for new and enduring partnerships between early stage and mature New Zealand businesses who are looking to partner with compatible partners in Israel, reducing the time, costs and risks of achieving accelerated growth especially into new markets.”

This delegation is an excellent opportunity for New Zealand leaders in business and innovation, governance, and agricultural and food technologies to gain an understanding of Israel’s AgriFood eco-system, emerging AgriFood trends, and to establish key relationships within the industry. The delegation will also translate learnings from the meetings for the New Zealand environment.

The delegation is joined by notable companies and organisations such as Zespri – the world's largest marketer of kiwifruit, selling kiwifruit into more than 59 countries and managing 30 percent of the global volume, AgritechNZ, CropX, Softbank Ventures and the New Zealand Israel Innovation Hub.

The Embassy of Israel in Wellington and the Trans – Tasman Business Circleare glad to have the recently accredited New Zealand Ambassador to Israel Zoe Coulson-Sinclair accept our invitation to take part in this unique delegation from New Zealand to Israel.

