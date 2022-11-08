2022 Laureus Sport For Good Index Announced

29 OF THE WORLD’S TOP SOCIALLY IMPACTFUL BRANDS RECOGNISED IN 2022 LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD INDEX

Laureus Sport for Good Index identifies leading global brands using sport to drive positive social change

This year’s Index features multiple industry sectors, from sports goods and apparel to technology, energy, and transport

Brands including Patagonia, Visa, Google and Lego selected by a panel of experts from across sectors

Click here to download the 2022 Laureus Sport for Good Index

LONDON, November 7, 2022 The second edition of the Laureus Sport for Good Index has been unveiled, highlighting 29 brands that are leading the way globally in delivering positive social or ecological impact through sport.

The Laureus Sport for Good Index 2022 features world-renowned brands across six different industry sectors and included the likes of Patagonia, Ecotricity, Rexona and Lego.

Laureus, the global movement with a purpose of changing the world through the power of sport, has teamed up with sports media and events company SportsPro, to create the Laureus Sport for Good Index.

Launched in 2021, the Index celebrates brands that are aligned to the work of Laureus and making a difference through the power of sport. Once again, brands are recognised for their collaboration, innovation and creativity, across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as laid out by the United Nations.

The full list was collated by an independent panel of judges, and is listed below:

Sports goods and apparel: Adidas, Allbirds, ASICS, Athleta, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Hummel, Hylo Athletics, Nike, Patagonia, Rapha, Vaude

Consumer products: Clif Bar, EA Sports, Lego, Rexona, SunGod

Technology: Google, Microsoft, Rubicon, SAP, Xero, Xylem

Energy: Ecotricity, Iberdrola

Financial services: Allianz, Visa

Transport: Kuehne+Nagel, Nissan

The list is available at www.sportforgoodindex.sportspromedia.com

Michael Johnson, four-time Olympic champion and Laureus Academy Member said: “What we are seeing from this year’s Laureus Sport for Good Index is real-life examples of the power of sport and how it can be used to promote and implement change. These 29 brands are demonstrating top-of-the-class purpose-led impact utilising sport as the tool, and they act as a benchmark for other brands to use sport for good in their operations.

“What is clear from this year’s Index is that, whilst sustainability remains a core focus, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is one of the most prominent areas of focus for these organisations. We live increasingly in a world where having a voice, and making the right moves and impact is what is not only expected, but essential. We congratulate all those listed for demonstrating this intent and encourage them and their peers to continue to build on this work.”

Determined through an independently adjudicated judging process overseen by a panel of industry experts, the purpose of the Index is to shine a light on those organisations that are having the clearest and most meaningful impact, and to provide compelling evidence for the role that sport can play in driving sustainable change.

Brands featured in the Index were assessed according to a set of seven key criteria, including: (1) sports-related Corporate Social Responsible (CSR) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) activities; (2) Innovation and creativity during purpose-led campaigns; (3) Commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance; (4) Level of investment in ‘sport for good’ causes; (5) Extent to which their sports investments align with the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); (6) Their commercial viability; (7) An overall assessment of their commitment towards building an equitable society, reducing sport’s ecological footprint, and growing the sports industry’s economy through sport for good campaigns.

This year’s 19-member judging panel included: Daniela Bas, Director of the Division for Inclusive Social Development, United Nations; Fiona Morgan, Global Director of Purpose & Impact, SailGP; and Jessica Clancy, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal.

Ned Wills, Managing Director at Laureus, said: “Now in its second year, the Laureus Sport for Good Index is fast becoming the definitive guide to how brands utilise the power of sport to deliver positive change in line with the UN SDGs. Congratulations to the 29 brands included on the 2022 Index for their work using sport for good. We are pleased to celebrate many new brands on this year's list, whilst highlighting the sustained contribution and focus of those who remain on the Index from 2021.”

This year’s Index, includes 13 brands that featured in the inaugural edition, including Patagonia, Nike, Microsoft and Clif Bar. Newcomers include renewable energy company Iberdrola, technology giant Google, toy manufacturer Lego, and performance eyewear brand SunGod.

© Scoop Media

