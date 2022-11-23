World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Money With Jess’ Takes Gold At The Smart WFM Australian Business Book Awards

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Australian Business Book Awards

Sydney, 23 November, 2022 – ‘Money with Jess’ by Jess Irvine has won Business Book of the Year at the fourth annual Smart WFM Australian Business Book Awards. The not-for-profit Awards were presented in a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday 22nd November and saw more than $12,000 donated to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

The Australian Business Book Awards were founded by bestselling business author Andrew Griffiths and publishing expert Michael Hanrahan. They enable non-fiction business authors to share their wisdom with current and potential colleagues and the general public. The Awards donate all profits to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, which invests in more than 400 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander remote communities to provide tools and resources to shape the direction of their children’s literacy future.

The 2022 Awards were the fourth and largest to date with 116 books entered across 10 categories including Entrepreneurship & Small Business; Personal Finance & Investment; Management & HR; Technology; and Health & Wellbeing. 50 judges were involved in the careful and considered reviewing process across these categories.

The winning business book, authored by Senior Economics Writer at the Sydney Morning Herald and Age Jess Irvine, and published by John Wiley & Sons Australia, helps readers strip away their negative money thoughts and teaches them the real meaning of money: how to get it, how to spend it and how to save it.

Other notable winners included: ‘Secrets of a Superhost’ by Juls Rollnik (Entrepreneurship & Small Business); ‘For Love & Money’ by Carolyn Butler-Madden (Social Responsibility); ‘Homeforce’ by Jo Alilovic (Management & HR); and ‘Killer Thinking’ by Tim Duggan (Leadership).

Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy Smart WFM returned as Platinum Sponsor this year. CEO and author of The Digital Workforce and upcoming book The Modern CEO, Jarrod McGrath, said business authors play a vital role in Australia’s economy and to knowledge sharing across industries.

“A huge congratulations to all the entrants from this year’s Awards, the biggest and most diverse we’ve seen yet,” said McGrath.

“When industry experts put pen to paper to create a book, they open that world and their expertise to spur others to learn and adapt how they work. These Awards support and encourage new authors every year and we’re incredibly proud to sponsor them. They’re also incredibly important contributors to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, with more than $44,000 donated to this vital charity since the Awards began.”

Awards Co-Founder Andrew Griffiths reflected on how the Awards has evolved and grown since its inception in 2018.

“One of the biggest and most significant changes this year has been the support of the traditional publishers with the largest number ever of entries from this sector of the industry,” said Griffiths.

“This, combined with advances and increased sophistication of self-publishing suppliers, means the overall quantity and standard of non-fiction books in Australia continues to grow. We feel that the business books written and published in Australia are truly world class for both the knowledge shared and the quality of the books published.”

About the Australian Business Book Awards

The Australian Business Book Awards were established to recognise Australian non-fiction authors who are writing and publishing quality books on a diverse range of topics. The awards enter their fourth year in 2022 and they keep going from strength to strength. We expect to get over 200 entries, all of which will be judged by a panel of approximately 50 judges.

www.businessbookawards.com.au

About Smart WFM

Smart WFM was founded by entrepreneur Jarrod McGrath in 2016 with people at its core. Enabled by data and technology Smart WFM’s diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise in human capital management (HCM) consultancy. Jarrod, as a pioneer has provided a scalable consulting framework with Smart WFM so that it can provide not only on-site but also on-demand advisory, implementation, and support services within all industries from private, public, and social sectors. Smart WFM helps empowering organisations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, be productive and drive positive societal impact.

https://www.smartwfm.com/

