World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hexagon, Fujitsu Support Stuttgart's Urban Digital Twin Project

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 6:04 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Nov 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division and Fujitsu Limited have partnered to deliver a digital twin platform for Stuttgart, Germany, to support the city's urban digital twin project. The Civil Engineering Office will use the SaaS solution to visualize and analyze data from IoT sensors across the city to promote sustainability and enhance quality of life for the 600,000 residents of Stuttgart.

The solution will provide a common operating picture for monitoring sensor values, such as water quality, flood levels and parking space occupancy, enabling the city to derive insights for optimizing operations and making informed decisions for the future. The digital twin platform is based on Hexagon's M.App Enterprise and Xalt | Integration, with Fujitsu providing the necessary cloud infrastructure service for the project.

"The needs of our residents are very important to us," said Jens Schumacher, head of IT, Stuttgart Civil Engineering Office. "Stuttgart's Urban Digital Twin project will provide our office with a vast amount of mobility and environmental data, and the IoT analysis platform from Hexagon and Fujitsu will give us the ability to use that data to make smarter decisions for the good of our city."

"Stuttgart is an exemplary model of how cities can solve today's most pressing urban challenges, such as sustainability, safety and mobility, through the use of real-time data analysis," said Maximillian Weber, senior vice president, EMEA, Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. "We're proud to partner with Stuttgart and Fujitsu in putting data to work to ensure a better future for the city."

"We are excited to grow our partnership with Hexagon to solve the challenges of cities. In collaboration with Hexagon, we will provide a service that enables real-time analysis of environmental data in Stuttgart and contributes to the improvement of services for residents. Our goal at Fujitsu is to realize our vision for a 'Trusted Society', a sustainable, resilient place where people can live together in peace and prosperity," commented Yoshinami Takahashi, EVP and vice-head of the Global Solution Business Group at Fujitsu Limited.

The project with the City of Stuttgart is one of many collaborations between Hexagon and Fujitsu to solve urban sustainability challenges, including efforts to better manage and understand the impacts of shared mobility services in Germany, such as a project with the City of Munich.

Details of the project will be presented during HxGN LIVE Japan.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world's critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Aotearoa 4 Assange: Media Giants Call On Joe Biden To Drop Charges Against Assange
Five of the world’s leading news outlets have sent an open letter to US President Joe Biden asking him to drop the charges against Australian Wikileaks founder Julian Assange... More>>



UN: Latest Taliban Treatment Of Women And Girls May Be Crime Against Humanity
UN experts* today said the latest actions by Taliban de facto authorities targeting women and girls deepen existing flagrant violations of their human rights and freedoms that are already the most draconian... More>>

Save The Children: Indonesia Earthquake: Dozens Of Children Injured, Some Killed, After Eathquake Damages Over 80 Schools
Dozens of children are injured and some have lost their lives after a powerful earthquake damaged more than 80 schools while classes were underway on Indonesia’s main island of Java, Save the Children said on Tuesday (local time)...
More>>

UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>


North East Syria: Child Malnutrition Increases Over 150% Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis
The number of malnourished children in North East Syria has surged by over 150% in the past six months with at least 10,000 more children now facing malnutrition than in the previous six months, according to new data... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 