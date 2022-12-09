PMA Deploying A Medical Assistance Team To Niue In Response To Covid-19 Outbreak In The Community

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA), supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), will be deploying a Medical Assistance team (PACMAT) to Niue in response to a call for support by the Niue Government, this following the island's first cases of Covid-19 community transmission.

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, says it was imperative that a PACMAT team was deployed on this mission to help aid Niue in their Covid-19 response.

"We are working closely with MFAT to respond to the needs of the Niue Government; we are looking to send up a team of three Niuean nurses and a doctor.

We have a long standing relationship with the Government of Niue and are committed to supporting our island nations when there is a call for help."

PMA Group Board Director, Sir Collin Tukuitonga KNZM, FNZCPHM, says the PACMAT team will be a huge asset in supporting Niue's current outbreak of Covid-19.

"The current wave of Covid-19 in Niue will see this time as being a busy period for healthcare workers on the island.

PMA providing support by sending a PACMAT team will mean that this will relieve pressure on medical staff. As well as being a Niuean team, they come with the experience of having navigated the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand."

The PACMAT Niue team will be deployed to the island next week Saturday 17 December 2022.

