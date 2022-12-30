World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Beware Of Fake Pages – Consumer Council Of Fiji

Friday, 30 December 2022, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Consumer Council of Fiji

The Consumer Council of Fiji (CCoF) is urging Fijian consumers to be cautious of those individuals who are looking to rip people off their hard-earned money under the pretence of fake pages or accounts on social media platforms.

In a recent case highlighted to the Council, a fake Facebook page titled “Vodafone Fans” which has over 15,000 followers on Facebook, is luring members of the general public into providing their personal details such as credit card numbers in order to win a brand-new Toyota Hilux.

“Following investigations, it has been established that the page is indeed fake and the Council is once again reiterating on the need for consumers to always remain vigilant and refrain from disclosing their personal details to such social media pages or site whose credibility and authenticity is questionable,” said CCoF Chief Executive Officer Ms Seema Shandil.

“The Council continuously calls for consumers to exercise proper due diligence at all times, however, the fact that this particular post had over 31,000 comments from Fijian consumers is painting a very worrying picture altogether. I strongly advise consumers to be vigilant on social media platforms and do not believe everything you see or read,” added Ms Shandil.

While Fijian consumers have more choices and options thanks to the various social media platforms and more access to connectivity, it is very important that there is accurate and reliable information available to help them make the right choices and abstain from doing something which comes back to haunt them.

A very easy way to verify a brand on social media is by looking out for a verified badge on their page or profile. The verified badge means Facebook has confirmed that the page or profile is the authentic presence of the public figure or brand it represents.

Consumers who have fallen victim to this page or have noticed similar social media pages are encouraged to contact the Council via the toll-free number 155 or lodge a complaint using the Consumer Council of Fiji mobile app.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Consumer Council of Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Libya: Alarming Levels Of Violence Against Women And Girls Must End
A UN human rights expert today called on the authorities in Libya to take urgent steps to protect all women and girls in the country from rampant violence and mistreatment... More>>



UN: Myanmar: Action Needed To Stop Carnage, Says Expert After Adoption Of Security Council Resolution
“It is notable that the UN Security Council has passed a resolution on Myanmar for the first time since the military unleashed a brutal crackdown... More>>


Globetrotter: Iran Punished For Treatment Of Women
The Islamic Republic of Iran was the first UN member ever to be expelled from the prestigious Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), tasked with protecting women’s rights and promoting gender equality...
More>>


Save The Children: 9 Facts About Our Work In Afghanistan
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Moscow’s Leverage In The Balkans
Since September, Kosovo’s fragile stability that has endured since 1999, following intervention by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has grown progressively precarious... More>>


UN: Honours Pioneering Initiatives To Restore Ecosystems Worldwide
Ten initiatives from around the globe, which together aim to restore more than 68 million hectares of land and coastlines, have been recognized by the UN... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 