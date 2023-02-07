World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

7.8-magnitude Earthquake Struck Türkiye And Northern Syria Monday Morning

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Syrian Emergency Task Force

On Monday morning, a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit the southeast of Türkiye, just miles from the city of Gaziantep and Northwest Syria, followed by a significant 7.5 magnitude aftershock in the Kahramanmaras province.

Recorded as some of the largest earthquakes in the region’s history, they have led to a climbing death toll of over 3,500 in both Syria and Türkiye with thousands more injured in both countries.

Buildings were reduced to rubble as a result of the impact and have left people trapped under the debris. Millions are now displaced and looking for shelter while thousands cling on to life under the rubble.

In response to this unimaginable tragedy, the Syrian Emergency Task Force has committed to the following:

SETF will push for aid to be allocated in Northwest Syria for millions of people out of the reach of UN assistance to receive immediate humanitarian support.
 

SETF recommends to those who want to help to support the White Helmets and Afad, who are effective disaster relief organizations, and the first responders on the ground who are aiding in getting thousands of families and victims out from under the rubble.

You can give to them here:

https://www.whitehelmets.org/en/

https://en.afad.gov.tr/campaigns

SETF has humanitarian programs operating in the disaster-affected areas of Gaziantep, Idlib, and Aleppo which are currently acting as emergency assistance relief centers in their communities. SETF is raising funds to supply our programs with essential supplies during freezing weather which include water, tents, food, blankets, and medicine. Every penny will go directly to these needs. You can donate to the emergency relief fund below.

SETF Emergency Humanitarian Relief Fund

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Syrian Emergency Task Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Red Cross: Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal
New Zealand Red Cross has launched the Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal to help deliver urgently needed relief to communities impacted by the recent devastating earthquakes... More>>



UN: Türkiye, Syria Quake Latest: Full Scale Of Disaster Still Unfolding, UN Humanitarians Warn

The full scale of the multiple earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria is still unfolding, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday, as they stressed the critical need to step up search and rescue efforts...
More>>



Globetrotter: Why
A Small City In Ukraine Is A Focal Point In The War

Since the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive started gaining momentum in September 2022, the Russian army has largely been on the defensive. More>>




UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


France: Mass Protests Against Higher Retirement Age
France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age by two years. However, 72 percent of French people are against the pension reform—and the trend is rising... More>>


WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023

That’s how much funding the WHO will need across its operations this year to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 