7.8-magnitude Earthquake Struck Türkiye And Northern Syria Monday Morning

On Monday morning, a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit the southeast of Türkiye, just miles from the city of Gaziantep and Northwest Syria, followed by a significant 7.5 magnitude aftershock in the Kahramanmaras province.

Recorded as some of the largest earthquakes in the region’s history, they have led to a climbing death toll of over 3,500 in both Syria and Türkiye with thousands more injured in both countries.

Buildings were reduced to rubble as a result of the impact and have left people trapped under the debris. Millions are now displaced and looking for shelter while thousands cling on to life under the rubble.

In response to this unimaginable tragedy, the Syrian Emergency Task Force has committed to the following:

SETF will push for aid to be allocated in Northwest Syria for millions of people out of the reach of UN assistance to receive immediate humanitarian support.



SETF recommends to those who want to help to support the White Helmets and Afad, who are effective disaster relief organizations, and the first responders on the ground who are aiding in getting thousands of families and victims out from under the rubble.

You can give to them here:

https://www.whitehelmets.org/en/

https://en.afad.gov.tr/campaigns

SETF has humanitarian programs operating in the disaster-affected areas of Gaziantep, Idlib, and Aleppo which are currently acting as emergency assistance relief centers in their communities. SETF is raising funds to supply our programs with essential supplies during freezing weather which include water, tents, food, blankets, and medicine. Every penny will go directly to these needs. You can donate to the emergency relief fund below.

SETF Emergency Humanitarian Relief Fund

© Scoop Media

