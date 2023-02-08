World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Christian World Service Launches Appeal For Turkey And Syria After Earthquakes

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Christian World Service

International aid agency Christian World Service is appealing for donations to help people affected by the earthquakes that rocked northern Syria and southeast Türkiye on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 4:13 am local time.

The death toll is rising steadily as rescuers work hard to free survivors. More than 7,800 people have already lost their lives and many more were injured. Many people have lost their homes to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and in the many aftershocks.

Local ACT Alliance (Action by Churches Together) partners and churches are doing all they can to assist people, especially in Syria, where they were already assisting many of the people displaced by the conflict.

“The situation is heartbreaking. It is a race against time to save people trapped in the rubble and to make sure they have food and protection in the bitter winter conditions,” says Murray Overton, National Director.

More than 4 million people are in northern Syria because they have fled the conflict in the rest of the country. People need food, water, blankets, shelter and support – now and in the weeks and months ahead.

“These families have already lived through so much trauma and hardship. We are asking people to give generously so our local partners can provide emergency supplies and other assistance following this latest catastrophe. Every prayer and gift counts at times like this,” adds Murray.

ACT Alliance is already distributing hot meals and canned food. A donation of $80 will pay for a 2 kg blanket. More relief is on its way.

Donations will support local ACT Alliance partners to provide:

· Blankets and mattresses

· Medical assistance

· Assistance to clear rubble

· Food, water, sanitation and shelter

· Psychosocial support and protection.

Thanks to ACT Alliance/GOPA-DERD for the images from Syria.

Donations can be made:

· On line and by direct deposit to the Turkey Syria Earthquake Appeal

· By Phone with a credit card: 0800 74 73 72

· By Post to: CWS, PO Box 22652, Christchurch 8140

CWS is a member of ACT Alliance a global coalition of more than 140 churches and church-related organisations working together on humanitarian, development and advocacy in over 120 countries.

© Scoop Media

