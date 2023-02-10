World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

In The Aftermath Of Devastating Earthquake, Authorities In Turkey Must #KeepItOn

Friday, 10 February 2023, 6:05 am
Press Release: Access Now

Access Now urgently appeals to the government of Turkey, and all relevant authorities to ensure unfettered access to the internet and digital communications platforms for all and to protect people’s fundamental rights and freedoms in Turkey.

On February 8, Turkish authorities were reported to throttle Twitter across the country, leaving people unable to access the vital communications platform without Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

People’s lives are hanging in the balance after the deadly earthquake and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Turkey. This is a disastrous time for the government to disconnect people from communication platforms,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “What millions of people across Turkey need is an open, secure, reliable, and accessible internet to stay connected, access information, solicit donations and humanitarian support, and collectively support each other.”

Although the platform has now been restored — following a wave of criticism directed towards the government — people are left with uncertainty as to whether another blocking may occur. Authorities must refrain from blocking access to the internet and all digital platforms throughout these difficult times and beyond.

“At this moment of devastating grief and chaos, online platforms are a crucial lifeline for people looking for their missing, checking-in on their loved ones, and finding ways to save lives,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy and Advocacy Manager at Access Now. “Natural disasters do not erode Turkey’s obligation to uphold and protect people’s rights to freedom of expression and access to information online.”

Internet shutdowns can endanger lives during crises, disrupt people's ability to connect with their loved ones, derail rapid response and help during emergencies, and leave people in a state of confusion and mental stress. We urge all public authorities in Turkey and telecommunications providers in the country to refrain from taking any future actions in the days ahead that would interfere with internet access, in times where access to information is more vital than ever.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Red Cross: Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal
New Zealand Red Cross has launched the Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal to help deliver urgently needed relief to communities impacted by the recent devastating earthquakes... More>>



UN: Türkiye, Syria Quake Latest: Full Scale Of Disaster Still Unfolding, UN Humanitarians Warn

The full scale of the multiple earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria is still unfolding, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday, as they stressed the critical need to step up search and rescue efforts...
More>>



Globetrotter: Why
A Small City In Ukraine Is A Focal Point In The War

Since the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive started gaining momentum in September 2022, the Russian army has largely been on the defensive. More>>




UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


France: Mass Protests Against Higher Retirement Age
France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age by two years. However, 72 percent of French people are against the pension reform—and the trend is rising... More>>


WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023

That’s how much funding the WHO will need across its operations this year to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 