World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Trapped Without Food: How Syria Is Grappling With One Of World’s Worst Earthquakes This Century

Friday, 10 February 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Millions of children across northwestern Syria remain urgently in need of food, shelter and warm clothes three days after a deadly earthquake struck areas of Syria and Türkiye.

Machinery digs through rubble in Afrin District, Aleppo Governorate, Northwest Syria after the earthquake

In North West Syria, Save the Children and partners have begun responding, providing emergency food rations, food for search and rescue workers and tents for children to keep warm and dry. The response in the North West was boosted today by news of the first UN aid convoy crossing from Türkiye - but needs are vast and growing daily across affected areas.

"The situation across northwestern Syria is like no other crisis in the world right now. From losing family members to homes, to no food or clean water, the ripple effects of this disaster have affected every single child," said Kathryn Achilles, Advocacy, Media and Communications Director for Save the Children Syria.

" The UN trucks arriving to support children in the North West today will provide vital assistance to desperate children and families, but these supplies are only the tip of the iceberg of what's required. More efforts are needed to ensure that all children receive the assistance they desperately need."

Noor-, 10, fled fighting in Aleppo and was living in Idlib when a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria at 4am on Monday, followed by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hours later. The earthquakes are estimated to have impacted 23 million people, many of whom are children like Noor.

"We went outside, and the ground was shaking, and there was a crack in the kitchen’s ceiling, and we were so scared we left the house," Noor said, who is now living in a temporary shelter. "We went to the mosque, and they moved us here [to the temporary shelter]. We need clothes and heaters. It’s getting really cold."

Save the Children is working closely with partners to provide heating supplies and temporary shelters, which are furnished with mattresses, insulated floors, blankets, clothing for children and wool hats, for families impacted by the earthquakes.

"We are currently in Idlib, the situation [here] is tragic. The need is immense, and surpasses the current capacities of the local Syrian humanitarian organizations in the north of Syria," said Anwar-, an aid worker at a partner organisation in North West Syria. " We hope everyone [will] continue to extend help to support the many families that are still out on the street, whether in Idlib or the surrounding towns.

Nada- 11 months sleeping in blankets in the shelter

"We hope international organizations and the international community to help us get through this crisis, this disaster, and assist us in bringing in heavy machinery, help those still stuck under the rubble, to help those still alive and provide them with medical assistance."

In North West Syria, Save the Children is working closely with partner organisations to assess the scale of the damage and provide vital support children desperately need.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Red Cross: Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal
New Zealand Red Cross has launched the Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal to help deliver urgently needed relief to communities impacted by the recent devastating earthquakes... More>>



UN: Türkiye, Syria Quake Latest: Full Scale Of Disaster Still Unfolding, UN Humanitarians Warn

The full scale of the multiple earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria is still unfolding, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday, as they stressed the critical need to step up search and rescue efforts...
More>>



Globetrotter: Why
A Small City In Ukraine Is A Focal Point In The War

Since the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive started gaining momentum in September 2022, the Russian army has largely been on the defensive. More>>




UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


France: Mass Protests Against Higher Retirement Age
France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age by two years. However, 72 percent of French people are against the pension reform—and the trend is rising... More>>


WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023

That’s how much funding the WHO will need across its operations this year to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 