JCB Reaches One Million Rupay JCB Card Issuance Mark In India

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, today announced issuance of one million Rupay JCB Cards in India. These credit and debit cards, issued by 12 public and private sector banks and co-badged as RuPay JCB Cards, offer their cardmembers a seamless payment experience within and outside India.

Along with the 3-fold growth in card issuance, a significant growth in Rupay JCB Card usage was also seen with international spending growing 8-fold between April 2022 to December 2022. This is expected to further grow rapidly given the extremely lucrative international campaign currently available for RuPay JCB cardmembers. All RuPay JCB cardmembers are eligible for a whopping 40% cashback on face-to-face transactions in Singapore, Thailand and Bahrain. The maximum cashback amount per transaction is 3,000 INR and maximum cashback amount per one card is 15,000 INR within the campaign period. The current campaign started on December 29, 2022 and will conclude on March 31, 2023.

This is the second such campaign as RuPay JCB just concluded a similar 40% cashback campaign in UAE, Qatar and Australia. The offer was on face-to-face transactions from October 1 to December 31, 2022. This campaign has also successfully increased the number of transactions and was well appreciated by bank issuers and cardmembers.

In addition to this, there are multiple on-going offers across countries in different categories such as retail store, restaurant, hotel and transport.

Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President & COO, JCB International Co., Ltd. said, "We are very proud of our strategic partnership with NPCI. This first million Rupay JCB issuance milestone is a testament to the strength of our partnership which will continue to grow in the coming years. India is a key market for JCB with huge potential given the aspirational young and vibrant base of consumers who especially enjoy international travel and new experiences. We are confident the feature-rich RuPay JCB Card, which offers many international benefits to its cardmembers including international airport and JCB PLAZA Lounge access, besides many special offers, discounts, and cashbacks that saves our cardmembers' money, will be well enjoyed outside India. We will continue to focus on and invest in growing the India business through our esteemed partner, NPCI, to ensure that our issuing partners always have access to the best-in-class technology to create path-breaking products."

