World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Profectus Group Taps On With Transport For NSW To Verify Contract Compliance

Monday, 27 February 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Profectus Group

Melbourne, Australia, February 27, 2023 – Profectus Group, a leading technology-driven services provider of compliance and recovery solutions, has signed an agreement with Transport for NSW to help the organisation streamline the compliance of complex supplier contracts.

Chris Hutchins

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is the state government agency responsible for delivering safe, efficient, and reliable transport services across New South Wales. It manages and oversees the state's public transport system, including buses, trains, light rail, and ferries. The agency also develops and implements policies, plans, and programs related to transportation, in order to improve the overall efficiency of the transport network.

It has supplier contracts with many companies, including technology, materials and parts, maintenance, cleaning and other suppliers critical to the upkeep, safety and on-time running of the network.

Profectus is now responsible for cross referencing of contract terms with invoices to identify instances of undercharging or overcharging.

“Any organisation with multiple suppliers understands how difficult the process of compliance can be, particularly when that process is manual,” said Chris Hutchins, CEO, Profectus Group. “When the organisation is as large and important as Transport for NSW, stretching across a state and featuring hundreds of complex contracts and agreements, and the task becomes more complex.

“Our role will be to streamline this process and remove the manual nature of the process while providing the CPO and their team granular visibility over complex contract terms and associated costs.”

Profectus will look at historical charges, and provide TfNSW with intelligence to assist with the identification of undercharging and overcharging as they happen, to avoid these instances in the future.

The agreement with Profectus includes an initial plan to verify the contract compliance process for 20 of TfNSW’s largest suppliers.

ABOUT PROFECTUS GROUP

With more than 20 years of experience delivering audit services and compliance technologies for global and large organisations, Profectus Group is the leader in automated compliance, audit and recovery solutions. Its pay-per-claim audit model guarantees ROI for clients and helps prevent financial erosion at the source.

For more, visit www.profectusgroup.com.

This email is intended solely for the addressee and may contain confidential and/or privileged information. Any unauthorised disclosure, copying or other use, or any action taken or omitted to be taken on reliance of its contents is prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient, we apologise for the inconvenience. Please destroy and delete it from your system and notify the sender immediately.

Watterson only collects information on people relevant to our interaction with them for the purposes of carrying out our business and the PR programs of our clients.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Profectus Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Human Rights Chief Concerned By Escalating Violence In Israel And Occupied Palestinian Territory

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday expressed concern at the escalating cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory after 11 Palestinians were killed and at least 100 injured with live ammunition in an Israeli operation in Nablus...
More>>

Oxfam: Over 20 Million More People Hungry In Africa’s “Year Of Nutrition”

In the 12 months that African leaders vowed to improve food security in the continent, over 20 million more people have been pushed into severe hunger - equivalent to the entire population of Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe combined... More>>


UN Chief: Strongly Condemns DPRK Missile Launch
The UN chief on Sunday strongly condemned the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as news reports said two more missiles had been launched on Monday... More>>


Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


ICHRP: Calls For An End To US Military Presence In The Philippines
“The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) is very critical of the recent announcement of the Philippine government that US troops will be approved to operate out of additional Philippine military bases,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson... More>>

World Vision:Warns Of Spiralling Health Crisis And Spread Of Disease In Syria Following Earthquakes

World Vision is concerned about growing health needs in Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Southern Türkiye and Northern Syria on February 6th... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 