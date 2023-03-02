Brandt, Deere & Waratah Show Support For Cyclone Relief In New Zealand

Regina, Saskatchewan – The Brandt Group of Companies has announced that they have partnered with John Deere and Waratah to make a $160,000 donation to the New Zealand Red Cross. The contribution will be deployed in support of emergency management agencies on the frontline of North Island clean-up and repair efforts, underway since Cyclone Gabrielle struck the island on February 12, 2023.

“The damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has directly impacted our customers, our employees and the communities they call home,” said Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple. “We are eager to do whatever we can to support them through our participation in the North Island recovery effort.”

Cyclone Gabrielle is one of the largest natural disasters to hit New Zealand in the last century. Weeks after the devastating storm made landfall, many are still without power or access to usable roads. All three companies have employees and customers who live in the affected areas.

“It is important to Deere and Waratah that the members of these affected communities know that we have their back,” said Luke Chandler, Managing Director of John Deere Limited – Australia & New Zealand. “We are proud to stand strong with the people of New Zealand during this very difficult time.”

Brandt has 17 branch locations across the North Island serving hundreds of local customers who are actively working on the recovery effort. In addition to the financial support, Brandt has also put a significant amount of equipment to work, including numerous tractor and labour donations in cooperation with local citizens working to restore essential services as quickly as possible.

“Kiwis are a tough, resilient people who will ultimately rise above this tragedy,” concludes Semple. “In the meanwhile, we will do whatever we can to support rebuilding and recovery efforts. We are grateful for the support of North islanders over the years and are honoured to step up in this time of need.”

Brandt’s Cyclone Gabrielle donation is being made via Brandt’s Thanks A Billion philanthropic program.

