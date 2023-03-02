World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Brandt, Deere & Waratah Show Support For Cyclone Relief In New Zealand

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Brandt Group

Regina, Saskatchewan – The Brandt Group of Companies has announced that they have partnered with John Deere and Waratah to make a $160,000 donation to the New Zealand Red Cross. The contribution will be deployed in support of emergency management agencies on the frontline of North Island clean-up and repair efforts, underway since Cyclone Gabrielle struck the island on February 12, 2023.

“The damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has directly impacted our customers, our employees and the communities they call home,” said Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple. “We are eager to do whatever we can to support them through our participation in the North Island recovery effort.”

Cyclone Gabrielle is one of the largest natural disasters to hit New Zealand in the last century. Weeks after the devastating storm made landfall, many are still without power or access to usable roads. All three companies have employees and customers who live in the affected areas.

“It is important to Deere and Waratah that the members of these affected communities know that we have their back,” said Luke Chandler, Managing Director of John Deere Limited – Australia & New Zealand. “We are proud to stand strong with the people of New Zealand during this very difficult time.”

Brandt has 17 branch locations across the North Island serving hundreds of local customers who are actively working on the recovery effort. In addition to the financial support, Brandt has also put a significant amount of equipment to work, including numerous tractor and labour donations in cooperation with local citizens working to restore essential services as quickly as possible.

“Kiwis are a tough, resilient people who will ultimately rise above this tragedy,” concludes Semple. “In the meanwhile, we will do whatever we can to support rebuilding and recovery efforts. We are grateful for the support of North islanders over the years and are honoured to step up in this time of need.”

Brandt’s Cyclone Gabrielle donation is being made via Brandt’s Thanks A Billion philanthropic program.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Brandt Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Science Media Centre: The Science Of Fukushima’s Treated Nuclear Wastewater – Expert Reaction
Japan has recently deferred plans to release more than one million tonnes of treated nuclear wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean until it is verifiably safe to do so...
More>>



World Bank: As Growth Returns To The Pacific, Debt And Inflation Remain Concerns
After nearly three years of economic contraction, Pacific economies can anticipate a return to growth this calendar year despite ongoing challenges, according to the World Bank... More>>


Globetrotter: 5 Reasons Why Much Of The Global South Isn’t Automatically Supporting The West In Ukraine
In October 2022, about eight months after the war in Ukraine started, the University of Cambridge in the UK harmonized surveys conducted in 137 countries about their attitudes towards the West and towards Russia and China... More>>


Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>



Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


ICHRP: Calls For An End To US Military Presence In The Philippines
“The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) is very critical of the recent announcement of the Philippine government that US troops will be approved to operate out of additional Philippine military bases,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 