Security & Policing 2023: Gallagher Leads The Industry On CAPSS 2021 Standard & Warns Of Increasing Cyber Threat

UNITED KINGDOM.Ahead of its attendance at the Security & Policing event this month, global security manufacturer, Gallagher has warned that the cyber threat is now more real than ever before for critical national infrastructure, and that the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure’s (CPNI) work around the Cyber Assurance for Physical Security Systems (CAPSS) 2021 standard is crucial for manufacturers and the security industry to get behind.

Gallagher is the only access control security manufacturer that has achieved the CAPSS 2021 standard so far, having been awarded it in early 2022 for their Command Centre software and High Security Controller 6000.

The approval demonstrates Gallagher continues to lead the way in delivering high security solutions for governments in the Five Eyes alliance, along with providing critical national infrastructure sites confidence that Gallagher’s software and hardware meets the toughest cyber security requirements.

“With each passing year, the cyber threats keep growing in sophistication. Cyber security is an essential part of Gallagher’s physical security solutions and achieving the CAPSS 2021 standard proved Gallagher’s commitment to ensuring that our system will not be the weakest link in protecting our customers against a cyber-attack,” said Gallagher’s National High Security Manager for the UK, Jason Hunter.

“Gallagher and a selection of other manufacturers were part of the market research that was conducted by the CPNI to establish how new technology would influence the latest 2021 standard. We know that obsolescence occurs quickly in security technology thanks to the ever-changing environment, and therefore the industry needs to get up to speed with achieving the CAPSS 2021 standard to ensure that as a collective we’re reducing vulnerability to terrorism and other threats in national infrastructure,” Jason added.

Gallagher’s Command Centre and High Security Controller 6000 is included in the CPNI Catalogue of Security Equipment (CSE). The CSE is designed to help organisations choose appropriate physical security equipment to protect the assets for which they are responsible.

Being listed in the CSE provides assurance for all customers, not just the company’s high security and critical infrastructure customers. Gallagher is the only manufacturer that sits across multiple categories in the CSE, providing CPNI assurance across the various components that make up the Gallagher system.

Gallagher has a proven history and reputation in the delivery of high security solutions around the globe, meeting some of the world’s most stringent physical and cyber security government standards.

The company is committed to delivering solutions that meet government compliance standards not just in the United Kingdom, but around the world, particularly across the Five Eyes nations.

Gallagher will be attending the official UK Government global security event, Security & Policing, on the 14-16 March 2023, which is being held at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Hosted by the Home Office’s Joint Security & Resilience Centre (JSaRC), Security & Policing offers a worldclass opportunity to meet and discuss the latest advances in delivering national security and resilience with leading UK suppliers, UK and overseas Government officials and senior decision makers across the law enforcement and security sectors. There is no general admittance to Security & Policing and all visitors and exhibitors are subject to Home Office approval.

For more information on Gallagher’s industry-leading High Security solutions visit: https://security.gallagher.com/UK-High-Security

