World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

At HRC: International Relief Agencies Criticised By Volunteer Worker Over Lack Of Aid To Quake Victims In Northern Syria

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 9:44 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – A volunteer relief worker involved in coordinating the humanitarian response to victims of the earthquake that struck northern Syria last month urged members of the Human Rights Council to take all possible steps to expedite aid delivery to affected areas.

In a statement delivered on behalf of Euro-Med Monitor at the 52nd session of the HRC, Syrian Ibrahim al-Sbeih said that, “The earthquake struck places inhabited by people who are the most vulnerable and afflicted by Syria’s 12-year-long conflict, including millions of displaced people who have fled death and live in extremely poor humanitarian conditions.” He expressed that local relief workers were dissatisfied with the delay of UN relief agencies and relevant countries in assisting local workers in providing aid and shelter to those affected by the quake.

“As relief workers,” al-Sbeih said, “we expected UN and international relief agencies to be the first responders to the disaster, moving quickly to provide what was needed to pull victims from the rubble and provide aid to survivors, but that did not happen.” He emphasised that “the first convoys of UN aid arrived eight days after the earthquake, when there was no hope of finding anyone alive under the rubble” and that “the quality of aid and the speed with which it was distributed was not commensurate with the massive scale of the humanitarian disaster”.

The deadly earthquake struck parts of southern Turkiye and central and northern Syria on 6 February, killing over 50,000 people, including nearly 4,500 in northern Syria, where millions of displaced people live in difficult humanitarian conditions. According to al-Sbeih, any delay or procrastination in response efforts “can never be justified”, as aid should have been delivered as soon as possible, regardless of any conventional considerations.

Full statement

Mr President,

I am Ibrahim al-Sbeih, a young Syrian man working to coordinate humanitarian response efforts in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck northern Syria last February, killing and injuring thousands of people and leaving millions homeless.

The earthquake struck places inhabited by people who are the most vulnerable and afflicted by Syria’s 12-year-long conflict, including millions of displaced people who, according to Euro-Med Monitor, have fled death and live in extremely poor humanitarian conditions.

As relief workers, we expected the UN and international relief agencies to be the first responders to the disaster, moving quickly to provide what was needed to pull victims from the rubble and provide aid to survivors, but that did not happen. The first convoys of UN aid arrived eight days after the earthquake, when there was no hope of finding anyone alive under the rubble, and even then, the quality of aid and the speed with which it was distributed were not commensurate with the massive scale of the humanitarian disaster. During a time of great hardship, the people of northern Syria felt let down and abandoned by the international community; any delay and procrastination in response efforts can never be justified.

We call on all countries and relief agencies to increase the quantity and quality of humanitarian aid delivered to affected areas, and to take all necessary steps to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis there.

Thank you.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


ITUC: Belarus: ILO tightens pressure over workers’ rights violations
The ILO is increasing pressure on the Belarus government over its continued and severe violations of fundamental workers’ rights...
More>>



Israel: Histadrut Calls General Strike
The ITUC-affiliated national trade union centre in Israel, Histadrut, has announced a general strike if the government of Benjamin Netanyahu proceeds with sweeping plans to change the judiciary... More>>


United Nations: Largest River And Wetland Restoration Initiative In History Launched At UN Water Conference
A coalition of governments today launched the Freshwater Challenge - the largest ever initiative to restore degraded rivers, lakes and wetlands, which are central to tackling the world’s worsening water... More>>



Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>


Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 