World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med Monitor At HRC: Yemeni Female Journalists Face Gender-based Harassment And Social Exclusion

Saturday, 1 April 2023, 5:41 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – Female journalists in Yemen face significant challenges as a result of their journalistic work, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement to the UN Human Rights Council’s 52nd session.

Female journalists in Yemen face harassment, attacks, and other forms of social exclusion based on their gender.

Delivering the statement to the Council, Euro-Med Monitor’s Partnerships and Communications Coordinator Lara Hamidi said that “These journalists are exposed to harsh stigma and slander on social media platforms, such as insults, edited pictures, and threats to the family which serve to embarrass and corner female journalists into abandoning journalism as a career.”

“The majority of press institutions in Yemen resort to hiring male journalists instead of female journalists as the Houthis, that rule 70% of Yemen, released a decree banning women’s movement without a male escort in 2022,” Hamidi added.

Hamidi noted that one out of every ten journalists arrested in Yemen is a woman, with women constituting only 11% of the Yemeni Journalists’ Syndicate. Women are additionally unable to obtain work permits, further impeding Yemen’s press industry as a whole.

“Since the conflict in 2014 erupted, numerous media outlets have been shut down in the Houthi-held areas, with tightening grip on those female journalists that are still devoted to telling the truth regardless of the consequences, often risking their livelihoods and their families’ safety,” the statement emphasised.

The Human Rights Council and its member states must address the institutional restrictions and societal harassment faced by female journalists in Yemen in comparison to their male counterparts.

Full statement

Mr President,

Euro-Med Monitor and Youth Parliament for SDG would like to bring to the council’s attention the harassment, assault and social exclusion that female journalists in Yemen experience on top of the hardships they face on a daily basis.

According to interviews conducted by Euro-Med Monitor one out of every 10 journalists arrested in Yemen is a woman, in a country where women only make up 11% of the journalists’ syndicate. These journalists are exposed to harsh stigma and slander on social media platforms, such as insults, edited pictures and threats to the family which serve to embarrass and corner female journalists into abandoning journalism as a career.

The majority of press institutions in Yemen resort to hiring male journalists instead of female journalists as the Houthis, which rule 70% of Yemen, released a decree banning women’s movement without a male escort in 2022. As a result, women are also unable to obtain feasible work permits, further hindering the press industry in its entirety in Yemen.

Since the conflict in 2014 erupted, numerous media outlets have been shut down in the Houthi-held areas, with a tightening grip on those female journalists that are still devoted to telling the truth regardless of the consequences, often risking their livelihoods and their families’ safety.

Institutional restrictions and societal harassment that female journalists face in comparison to their male counterparts in Yemen should be addressed with deep concern by the international community and the human rights council present today. Female journalists should not be made to feel any less because they are women.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Euro-Med Monitor: Little To Report On The Progress Of Achieving Justice After 150 Days Of Al-Sudani’s Government Taking Power
Despite the passing of 150 days since the new government, led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, began work, the most prominent cases where victims await justice remain stalled, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement... More>>



ITUC: Belarus: ILO tightens pressure over workers’ rights violations
The ILO is increasing pressure on the Belarus government over its continued and severe violations of fundamental workers’ rights...
More>>



Israel: Histadrut Calls General Strike
The ITUC-affiliated national trade union centre in Israel, Histadrut, has announced a general strike if the government of Benjamin Netanyahu proceeds with sweeping plans to change the judiciary... More>>




Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>


Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 