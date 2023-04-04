World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

At HRC: Euro-Med Monitor Calls On Denmark, Sweden To End Discrimination Against Migrants

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 5:21 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - In a joint statement to the UN Human Rights Council’s 52nd session, Euro-Med Monitor and the IRDG urged European governments, particularly Sweden and Denmark, to end all discriminatory and punitive policies targeting migrants and asylum seekers immediately and unconditionally.

Euro-Med Monitor criticised the Swedish Minister of Immigration’s plan to impose a cap of 50 percent on the presence of non-Nordic citizens in regions where migrants make up the majority of the population. Delivering the statement to the Council, Euro-Med Monitor’s researcher Victoria Ceretti said, “The suggested cap is a clear example of discriminatory policy based on the flawed notion that the sheer presence of clusters of immigrant populations is the root cause of social problems.”

Ceretti warned that if Sweden’s government legislates the discriminatory goal, it will likely be followed by harsh punitive policies to achieve it. The statement also cited Denmark’s “anti-ghetto law” as an official discriminatory policy toward migrants and asylum seekers fuelling racial prejudice, xenophobia, and intolerance, while impeding the potential adoption of policies that facilitate their inclusion in society. The statement emphasised Denmark’s aim to significantly reduce the number of people of non-Western origin in areas it considers “vulnerable” via “methods such as eviction, increased policing, and double punishment”.

“This discriminatory law seriously violates the European Convention on Human Rights and EU law, which protects the rights to non-discrimination, equality, and adequate housing,” Ceretti stressed. Euro-Med Monitor calls on European governments to stop violating the rights of migrants and asylum seekers, and to instead focus on policies that facilitate their integration into societies and labour markets.

Full statement

Mr President,

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and the International Institute for Rights and Development (IRDG) are gravely concerned over the Swedish Immigration Minister’s call to put a 50 percent cap on “non-Nordic citizens” in all districts inhabited by a majority of people with immigrant backgrounds—the country’s so-called “troubled areas”.

The suggested cap is a clear example of discriminatory policy based on the flawed notion that the sheer presence of clusters of immigrant populations is the root cause of social problems. Such thinking fuels racial prejudice, xenophobia, and intolerance, and threatens to impede potentially sound policymaking. If the Swedish government establishes this discriminatory goal as legitimate, the implementation of harshly punitive policies in the name of achieving it is likely to follow.

Denmark’s similarly discriminatory “anti-ghetto law” fuels xenophobia, racial prejudice, and intolerance toward vulnerable minorities, as it aims to significantly reduce the proportion of people of “non-Western origin” in areas it considers “vulnerable”, through methods such as eviction, increased policing, and double punishment. This discriminatory law seriously violates the European Convention on Human Rights and EU law, which protects the rights to non-discrimination, equality, and adequate housing.

Mr President, Euro-Med Monitor and IRDG urge these European governments to immediately and unconditionally cease any plans of discriminatory and punitive nature, and to adopt policies that facilitate the inclusion of immigrants in societies and labour markets.

Thank you.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

NZ Red Cross: International Delegate Reports On A Visit To The Earthquake Zone In Türkiye
International delegate, Dallas Roy has made his first visit to south eastern Türkiye, in the area devastated by earthquakes two months ago. Fourteen million people have been directly affected... More>>



Euro-Med Monitor: Little To Report On The Progress Of Achieving Justice After 150 Days Of Al-Sudani’s Government Taking Power
Despite the passing of 150 days since the new government, led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, began work, the most prominent cases where victims await justice remain stalled, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement... More>>



ITUC: Belarus: ILO tightens pressure over workers’ rights violations
The ILO is increasing pressure on the Belarus government over its continued and severe violations of fundamental workers’ rights...
More>>



Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 