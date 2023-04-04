World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Australia And The UK Agree Not To Apply ISDS In Trans-Pacific Deal But Clive Palmer’s $300 Bn Claim Shows More Needed

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: AFTINET

Australia and the UK agree not to apply ISDS in Trans-Pacific deal but Clive Palmer’s $300 bn claim shows more needed to prevent cases against Australia

“We congratulate the Albanese Labor government on reaching agreement with the UK not to apply rules that enable foreign investors to sue governments when the UK joins the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP),” Dr Patricia Ranald said today.

Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) enables foreign (but not local) investors to claim damages from governments if they can argue that a change in law or policy has reduced their future profits. Labor has a policy to exclude ISDS in new trade agreements and to review its inclusion in existing agreements.

“The UK government has published an explanatory document which confirms that “In light of the investment relationship the UK has with Australia and New Zealand, we have agreed to disapply the ISDS provisions in CPTPPbetween our countries,” said Dr Ranald.

“If ISDS had not been excluded, British companies would have been able to sue the Australian government over law or policy changes, including regulation of carbon emissions and other environmental standards. British oil and gas miner Rockhopper Explorations recently won about A$360 million in compensation for lost future profits over Italy’s 2015 ban on oil and gas drilling within its territorial seas,” explained Dr Ranald.

“But the Clive Palmer ISDS case shows Labor needs to do more to implement its policy against ISDS and to review its inclusion in existing agreements.”

Palmer is claiming $300 billion in an international tribunal to compensate for legislation passed by the Western Australian Parliament to nullify his claim for damages in a dispute over an iron ore project in the Pilbara. His claim has already failed in the High Court.

Palmer shifted company assets to Singapore and is using ISDS clauses in Australia’s 2010 free trade agreement with New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries.

“It is absurd when an essentially Australian company is able to bypass a High Court decision and launch a claim for $300 bn against the Australian government from Singapore,” said Dr Ranald.

“A review of the ANZ-ASEAN agreement is now underway but it is too late to prevent this case, which will cost the government millions to defend, like the Philip Morris case against tobacco regulation.

“The Palmer case shows the urgency of swift implementation of government policy against ISDS.”

See Dr Ranald’s analysis of the Palmer case in The Conversation

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AFTINET on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: UKRAINE: Tragic Milestone As Children's Death Toll Passes 500
The number of children confirmed killed in Ukraine has passed 500 after more than 13 months of full-scale war, Save the Children said today. Since February 2022, at least one child has been killed every day in Ukraine...
More>>

NZ Red Cross: International Delegate Reports On A Visit To The Earthquake Zone In Türkiye
International delegate, Dallas Roy has made his first visit to south eastern Türkiye, in the area devastated by earthquakes two months ago. Fourteen million people have been directly affected... More>>



Euro-Med Monitor: Little To Report On The Progress Of Achieving Justice After 150 Days Of Al-Sudani’s Government Taking Power
Despite the passing of 150 days since the new government, led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, began work, the most prominent cases where victims await justice remain stalled, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement... More>>



Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 