World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Armenian Law Must Prohibit Internet Shutdowns, Not Enshrine Them

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 5:27 am
Press Release: Access Now

The government of Armenia must immediately scrap any attempt to legitimize internet shutdowns and attacks on freedom of expression and opinion in the country. Through an open letter, Access Now and civil society are demanding the proposed amendments to On the Legal Regime of Martial Law that jeopardize human rights do not go ahead.

“The government of Armenia should be banning internet shutdowns, not encouraging their use by manipulating laws,” said Anastasiya Zhyrmont, Campaigner for Eastern Europe & Central Asia at Access Now. “It’s a lot more difficult to claw rights back than have them snatched away. We must not allow authorities the chance to oppress the population.”

These proposed amendments and supplements to On the Legal Regime of Martial Law, submitted by the Armenian Ministry of Justice in December 2022, would grant the government, under declaration of martial law, the power to restrict the right to freedom of expression and opinion through temporary blockings of websites, social media, internet applications, and through partial or complete internet shutdowns across the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

These changes could also facilitate other abuses towards members of the media, including confiscating printing devices and other equipment, setting special rules for using communication devices, and a new procedure for accrediting journalists.

“Internet shutdowns and targeted blockings add to crises,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “During conflict or turmoil, governments have a responsibility to ensure access to information and communication. What we’re witnessing in Armenia is the opposite.”

This attempt to restrict freedom of expression comes after censorship last year, around the time of the 13 September military escalation at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, when authorities in both countries deliberately interfered with TikTok, making the popular app unavailable. The government of Armenia also blocked several Azerbaijani media outlets in Armenia.

Read the open letter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Globetrotter: The World Bank And The BRICS Bank Have New Leaders And Different Outlooks
In late February 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States had placed the nomination of Ajay Banga to be the next head of the World Bank, established in 1944... More>>


European Commission: Speech By President Von Der Leyen On EU-China Relations To The Mercator Institute
Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a real pleasure to be here at this very special event co-hosted by two of Europe's most knowledgeable and independent-minded think tanks... More>>


Save The Children: UKRAINE: Tragic Milestone As Children's Death Toll Passes 500
The number of children confirmed killed in Ukraine has passed 500 after more than 13 months of full-scale war, Save the Children said today. Since February 2022, at least one child has been killed every day in Ukraine...
More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 