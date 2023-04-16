World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Haiti: $720 Million Plan To Support Millions Facing Gangs, Hunger And Cholera

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 4:24 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN and partners are appealing for $720 million to support more than three million people in Haiti, where gangs, hunger, and cholera have plunged nearly half the population into humanitarian need.

The 2023 funding appeal is the largest for the Caribbean country since the devastating 2010 earthquake and more than double the amount requested last year.

The UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) said the number of Haitians who require aid to survive doubled over the past five years to 5.2 million, and the aim is to reach 60 per cent, or 3.2 million people.

‘A critical time’

The full 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan, which will be launched on 19 April, comes at “a critical time”, said Ulrika Richardson, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti.

“With the situation in the country rapidly deteriorating, this year’s plan will address the most immediate humanitarian and protection needs while strengthening people’s and institution’s resilience to natural shocks,” she said.

“At the same time, what the people of Haiti desperately want is peace and security, and we should all support efforts to that end.”

Climate of fear

A key driver of the crisis is gang violence, which continues to spread across the country, OCHA said. An estimated 80 per cent of the metropolitan area of the capital, Port-au-Prince, is either under the control or the influence of gangs.

“There is a constant climate of fear, especially in Port-au-Prince,” Ms. Richardson said. “Haitians put their lives at risk simply by trying to go to work, feed their families, or take their children to school.”

Armed violence disproportionately impacts women and girls, but boys are also affected, OCHA reported.

Rape, including gang rape, and other forms of sexual violence, is being used to terrorize the population, including children as young as age 10, the UN agency said. Meanwhile, many gangs also recruit children into their ranks.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Rights Chief Calls For Action To Address Central Mediterranean Sea Migrant Crisis
The sharp rise in migrants and asylum-seekers making the deadly Central Mediterranean crossing into Europe requires urgent action to save lives, UN High Commission for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Thursday... More>>

Globetrotter: How The War In Ukraine Is Shaking Up The Global Arms Industry
On March 21, 2023, India’s air force confirmed that a major Russian arms delivery would not occur, citing Russia’s logistical challenges stemming from its war in Ukraine... More>>



UN: New Settlement Opens For Latest Somali Refugees In Ethiopia
As part of his “solidarity visit” to Somalia on Tuesday in the midst of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday that he was on the ground “to ring the alarm on the need of massive international support” for the country...
More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 