Kiingitanga To Attend Coronation Of King Charles

Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and Makau Ariki Atawhai will attend the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday 6th May.

The Kiingitanga is attending to honour the longstanding relationship between the royal households, dating back to the establishment of the Kiingitanga movement in 1858, during Queen Victoria’s reign, says Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds.

“Our respective monarchies are enduring institutions that share a common commitment to stability and continuity and unity for all peoples.

“The Kiingitanga will continue to hold the Crown accountable for its role as a partner to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”



