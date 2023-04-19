World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asia's Insurance Leaders To Gather At InsureTech Connect Asia In Singapore To Discuss The Future Of Insurance

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 8:50 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Asia's largest and most important insurance event for insurers and insurtechs, InsureTech Connect Asia will take place from 30 May to 1 June in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Apr 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The second annual InsureTech Connect Asia will take place in Singapore from May 30 to June 1, 2023, where insurance industry leaders, professionals, and InsurTech providers from across Asia and beyond will convene to share their successes, strategies, and plans for the future of insurance.

The event will kick off with an opening keynote by Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Mr. Mohanty will share his vision of the future of fintech and its impact on the insurance industry. Following the opening keynote, there will be a keynote panel on "Developing a Future Proofed Workforce." The panel will be moderated by Simon Phipps, and will feature Peta Latimer, CEO of Mercer Singapore, Clemens Philippi, CEO Asia of MSIG, and Rishi Srivastava, CEO - Group Agency Distribution of AIA. The panelists will discuss how to develop a workforce that is equipped to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry.

They will be joined by over 200 leaders representing insurance companies, investors and InsurTechs across Asia sharing their insights as they take the stage with interactive panel discussions over the three days.

Alongside the conference, over 100 InsurTech solution providers, including Income, Aon, Munich Re, Swiss Re and more will be on-floor to showcase how they are transforming the insurance industry in Asia. Additionally, the exhibition will also witness InsurTech startups across the region compete in the ITC Asia Awards finals and the Pitch Competition hosted by Lloyd's Labs.

"We are thrilled to have such esteemed experts and executives from the insurance world joining us for this event," said Tricia Wong, Director of InsureTech Connect Asia. "Their insights and experiences will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the key issues and opportunities facing the industry, and how to prepare for the future."

InsureTech Connect Asia 2023 will take place at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore from 30 May to 1 June 2023. For more information on InsureTech Connect Asia, please visit https://bit.ly/itcasia23

InsureTech Connect Asia 2023
Date: 30 May - 1 June 2023
Conference opening hours:
Exhibition opening hours
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

About InsureTech Connect

InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. ITC has been attended by over 25,000 people from 65+ countries. Founded in 2016, ITC has established itself as the biggest insurtech event in its US location in Vegas and has launched a new venture in APAC with ITC Asia in Singapore. ITC Asia will be held 30 May - 1 June 2023 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands. ITC is also the leading source of insurtech webinars, knowledge and meetings.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Armed Groups Loot Medical Supplies And Aid From Save The Children
Looters have stolen medical supplies for children as well as a refrigerator, laptops and cars in a raid on Save the Children’s offices in Darfur as Sudan succumbs to its third day of intensified fighting with the capital Khartoum paralysed... More>>



Yemen: UN Envoy Welcomes Mass Prisoner Release, Urges Push For Political Solution To War
As a major exchange of prisoners linked to Yemen’s longstanding war began on Friday, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg urged the warring sides to continue their search for a peaceful future for the embattled country...
More>>

UN: Rights Chief Calls For Action To Address Central Mediterranean Sea Migrant Crisis
The sharp rise in migrants and asylum-seekers making the deadly Central Mediterranean crossing into Europe requires urgent action to save lives, UN High Commission for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Thursday... More>>



UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 