PACMAT Vanuatu Deployment Complete; Over 1,100 Individuals Supported

The Pasifika Medical Association's (PMA) Medical Assistance team (PACMAT) have completed their 28 day mission in Vanuatu, supporting communities affected by tropical Cyclone Kevin and Judy. Throughout the deployment, the PACMAT team travelled to 13 different locations and offered psychosocial, mental health and primary care support to 1,144 individuals. The mission was supported by the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

In an interview for 531 PI's Pacific Mornings Show, PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, says there were a number of needs for local communities following the impact of cyclones hitting the region.

"Our team worked across four islands and in thirteen community clinics. Our GP's assisted those with skin infections, respiratory infections and people who hadn't managed to get to health clinics or health services during the time of the two cyclones passing over.

"We saw quite a high demand for psychosocial brief interventions. The team delivered [psycho] education sessions; some of those were to staff, but a lot of those were to community groups in the clinics and in the local centres."

506 people were engaged in these education sessions, equipping them with mindfulness and mental health tools to help relieve stress and anxiety, especially in times of distress.

Mrs Sorensen says local communities were open to the support received and were welcoming to the PACMAT team.

"Many people had long term mental health issues and a lot of them had not been seen before; they've come out of their remote villages for the first time and it was really good that locals felt the confidence that they could actually come and work with the team.

"The other heart-warming thing was how people trusted the teams, how villagers opened up their village centres and how much they made people feel welcome."

PACMAT Team Lead, Craig Sionetuato, says the team are feeling privileged to have served in Vanuatu.

"It has been an extraordinary opportunity for our team to utilise their skills in the field, as well as share and exchange knowledge and tools with our Pacific colleagues.

"We are especially grateful for our strong partnerships with local teams on the ground like VANMAT, the MindCare team and Respond Global; the mission has been a huge success because of our collective effort to provide the best care for communities."

Mrs Sorensen says that although the PACMAT team has returned to New Zealand, the PMA will maintain its strong link with colleagues in Vanuatu and continue to provide support virtually.

© Scoop Media

