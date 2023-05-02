World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Rubrik Appoints Abhilash Purushothaman General Manager And Vice President Asia

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Rubrik

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2023Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data SecurityTM Company, today announced it has appointed technology industry leader Abhilash Purushothaman as its General Manager and Vice President for Asia.

Based in Bengaluru, India, Purushothaman brings more than a decade of leadership experience following executive roles at Cisco, AppDynamics, and CA Technologies. Most recently, he served as Regional Vice President (South East Asia, India, Korea, and Greater China) at Cisco AppDynamics and was previously Vice President APJ at CA Technologies.

Antoine Le Tard, Vice President, Rubrik APJ, said the role was a newly created position where Purushothaman will lead the business in India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and across ASEAN.

“We’re combining India and ASEAN under the one leadership umbrella to strategically serve the markets with a cohesive, consistent approach,” he said.

“Rubrik continues to establish itself as a data security leader, and I couldn’t think of anyone better than Abi to lead our growth in Asia. He has been at the forefront of the digital revolution from New Delhi to Taiwan and understands the unique data security challenges organisations in the region face.”

Purushothaman said India, Singapore, and other regions across Asia had undergone rapid digitisation over the past three years, but data security had often been an afterthought given the pace of the change.

“Asia continues to see a spike in cyber attacks and this trend has only accelerated as countries across the region digitise and the amount of valuable data increases,” he said. “That’s what attracted me to Rubrik – there’s a clear market need for zero trust data security and I look forward to helping organisations in the region secure their data and improve their cyber resilience.”

###

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

