World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Labor Day 2023: Agri-workers Renew Call For Rights Protection As Food & Climate Crises Worsen

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 7:12 pm
Press Release: PAN Asia Pacific

The Coalition of Agricultural Workers International (CAWI) renewed its demand for substantial protection of the rights and welfare of agricultural workers amid worsening global food and climate crises. CAWI emphasized that, like the rest of working and rural peoples, agricultural workers are several times more vulnerable to hunger, poverty, and the impacts of a deteriorating planet.

The coalition made the statement as the world marks International Labor Day on May 1.

“Agricultural workers, long oppressed and exploited with meager wages, are among the worst to suffer hunger and poverty that is increasing yearly. Some of our members, for instance, report as low as three US dollars per day in wages,” said P.P. Sivapragasam, CAWI’s Secretary General.

United Nations (UN) data show that during the pandemic, the number of people in extreme poverty grew by 124 million while those who did not have access to adequate food jumped by 320 million. According to one study, the levels of extreme poverty are four times higher among agricultural workers than non-agricultural workers. Overall, up to 80% of the poor and 75% of the hungry are in rural areas.

Aside from starvation wages and lack of protection for basic labor rights, a particular concern for agricultural workers is the socioeconomic and occupational health and safety impacts on their sector of an increasingly warming planet.

“Climate change is affecting us in multiple ways,” Sivapragasam noted. “It contributes to the further decline of our living conditions in terms of our livelihood and wellbeing. Agriculture work is already the most dangerous in the world, and rising global temperatures make it even more fatal.”

Research shows that occupational heat-related mortality is 35 times higher among agricultural workers than workers from other industries as they perform intensive manual labor under hot environmental conditions exceeding international standards.

“Highly exploitative wage arrangements common in many plantations and farms increase the vulnerability of agricultural workers. For example, the piece-rate system compels workers to work longer hours under the heat and take less time to hydrate and rest, as they desperately try to earn a little more for their families,” the CAWI official pointed out.

Hunger and poverty among agricultural workers will worsen further as the climate crisis intensifies. Climate disasters like drought, floods, storms, etc., disrupt agricultural production and massively displace agricultural workers. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), projected temperature increases will reduce global work hours by almost 2% by 2030, with agricultural workers accounting for 66% of the work hours lost.

“This means less income opportunities for agricultural workers, less capacity to buy food and afford the cost of living. It is their reality now, but it could reach even more unprecedented levels in the coming years if radical changes are not made in our agri-food systems. Such transformation must include protecting the rights of direct producers like agricultural workers,” emphasized Sivapragasam.

CAWI said it stands in solidarity and action with the movements of rural and all working peoples fighting for the future of the people and planet.

“We need to continue our struggle for better living conditions and the recognition of our rights as workers. We need to assert our right to living wages that will allow us and our families to live decently, have job security, organize and bargain as unions, access social services, and protect our occupational health and safety,” Sivapragasam said.

The coalition added that it would push through with its campaigns to stop the further expansion of big corporate and export-oriented plantations that exploit the workers, plunder the planet, and aggravate the climate crisis in the name of profits.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PAN Asia Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Chief calls For Fundamental Shift To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

With countries hammered by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, a weak global economy, and amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres sounded the alarm yesterday. More>>


UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, with the main driver being fertility levels. More>>

Sudan: Lifesaving Vaccines For Children Destroyed In Power Outages Amidst Violence
Power outages across Sudan have destroyed cold chain storage facilities for lifesaving vaccines, as well as stocks of insulin and antibiotics, putting millions of children at risk of disease and further health complications. More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance

UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in the first three months of 2023. More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician & Journalist In Russia

The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation. More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum

As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 