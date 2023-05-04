Humans Without Borders - Aggression On The Gaza Strip

3/5/2023

Human Without Borders Organization (HWB): the aggression on the Gaza Strip last night is further evidence of the occupation authorities' disregard for civilian lives, and calls on the international community to provide protection for the Palestinians

Human Without Borders / Middle East Commission (HWB) condemns and denounces the Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip last night, on May 2, 2023, as the warplanes launched a series of raids on separate parts and areas of the Strip, which led to the death of the citizen Hashem Mubarak, 58, in the north of Gaza City, and injured about 5 other citizens, in a new crime that reveals the extent of the occupation authorities' disregard for civilian lives, in a manner that violates the lowest established principles of human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Human Without Borders / Middle East Commission bears the occupation authorities fully responsible for the aggression and its repercussions, and reaffirms the right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupier by all available means, as a right recognized in international law; It also affirms that the Israeli military doctrine under the current racist and extremist government has turned civilians and their property into legitimate targets, in order to export the crisis of the ruling regime in the occupying power, through the new aggression on Gaza and the assassination of the captive martyr Khader Adnan, which did not care about his open hunger strike for 87 days refusing to release him or transfer him to a civilian hospital, and their previous attacks in the West Bank, especially in Jerusalem, Jenin, Nablus, and Jericho.

Human Without Borders Organization / Middle East Commission registers and demands the following:

• (HWB): deplores the continuation of the conspiracy of international silence over the heinous crimes committed by the belligerent occupation authorities against the inhabitants of the occupied territory, especially since these practices constitute described international crimes punishable according to international humanitarian law, and the Rome Charter establishing the International Criminal Court.

• (HWB): calls on the contracting parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention to declare a clear and explicit position towards the refusal of the occupation authorities to abide by the implementation of the Convention in the occupied Palestinian territories and to work to provide international protection for civilians.

• (HWB): The Palestinian leadership calls for the internationalization of the conflict with the Israeli occupation state, adherence to the decisions of the national consensus, and maximizing the political, diplomatic, popular and legal engagement in order to promote boycott and accountability for the crimes of the occupation, including vigorous work alongside the International Criminal Court to ensure the opening of an investigation into the crimes of the occupation against Gaza Strip Gaza, especially the crime of aggression and blockade. Away from the duplication and politicization of the provisions of international law whenever it comes to the occupation crimes

