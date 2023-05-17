Immigrating To Australia: Exploring Your Options

Immigration has played a significant role in Australia's economic development. It has brought skills, expertise, and labour that have helped grow sectors such as healthcare, construction, agriculture, and mining. The inflow of skilled workers and entrepreneurs has also helped create new job opportunities and expand the economy. Besides economic benefits, immigration has enriched Australian society by promoting cultural diversity, social cohesion, and community.

This article will help you explore the options for immigrating to Australia and find the best pathway. We will also provide an overview of the importance of the different programs and policies established by the Australian government to encourage immigration and provide support for immigrants.

Types of Migration Pathways to Australia

1. Skilled Migration

Skilled Migration refers to migrating to a country based on the individual's skills, qualifications, and work experience.

Skilled migration programs are designed to attract individuals who can contribute to the economy and fill gaps in the labour market. Learn more about Skilled Visa Australia.

Points-based System

The Points-based System is used to assess and select skilled migrants. Applicants are awarded points based on factors such as age, English language proficiency, work experience, and qualifications.

The higher the points score, the more likely an applicant is to receive an invitation to apply for a visa.

Eligibility Requirements

Age

Must be under the age of 45 at the time of application.

English Language Proficiency

Must demonstrate their proficiency in the English language by taking an approved test such as IELTS or TOEFL.

Skilled Occupation

Must have skills and qualifications that are in demand in Australia.

Skills Assessment

Must have their skills and qualifications assessed by a relevant assessing authority.

Skilled Occupation List

The Skilled Occupation List is a list of occupations that are in demand in Australia. Applicants must have their occupation listed on the Skilled Occupation List to be eligible for skilled migration to Australia.

2. Business and Investment Visas

Business and Investment Visas are a type of visa that allows individuals to establish or invest in a business in Australia.

These are designed to encourage and facilitate business and investment and provide a pathway to permanent residency. Learn more about Business Visa Australia.

Types of Business and Investment Visas

Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) Visa (subclass 188) Business Talent (Permanent) Visa (subclass 132) Investor (Provisional) Visa (subclass 188) Significant Investor (Provisional) Visa (subclass 188) Premium Investor (Permanent) Visa (subclass 188)

Eligibility Requirements

The eligibility requirements for Business and Investment Visas can vary depending on the visa type. Generally, applicants must:

Have a successful business or investment track record Meet certain asset and investment requirements Have a sound business plan or proposal Meet health and character requirements Demonstrate a commitment to continue business or investment activity in Australia.



Business Innovation and Investment Visa

The Business Innovation and Investment Visa (subclass 188) is a provisional visa allowing individuals to establish or invest in an existing business in Australia.

This visa has five streams, including:

Business Innovation Stream

For individuals who want to establish a new business in Australia Investor Stream

For individuals who want to make a designated investment in an Australian state or territory Significant Investor Stream

For individuals who want to make a significant investment in Australia Premium Investor Stream

For individuals who want to make an exceptional investment in Australia Entrepreneur Stream

Individuals with a funding agreement from a third party for at least AUD 200,000 can undertake a complying entrepreneur activity in Australia.

3. Family Sponsorship

Family sponsorship refers to the process of sponsoring a family member to migrate to another country.

The family member can be a spouse, child, parent, or other close relatives. Family sponsorship is a popular immigration pathway in Australia.



Eligibility Requirements

The eligibility requirements for family sponsorship visas can vary depending on the visa type and the relationship between the sponsor and the applicant.

Generally, the sponsor must be an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen, and the applicant must be a close family member.

Types of Family Sponsorship Visas

Partner Visa (subclass 820/801 or 309/100)

For spouses or de facto partners of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens. Parent Visa (subclass 103 or 804)

For parents of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens. Child Visa (subclass 101 or 802)

For dependent children of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens. Contributory Parent Visa (subclass 173/143 or 884/864)

For parents of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens who are willing to contribute significantly to their future healthcare costs. Other Family Visa (subclass 114 or 838)

For dependent relatives of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens.

4. Student Visa

A student visa is a type of visa that allows international students to study in Australia.

The visa allows students to gain new skills, knowledge, and qualifications in a foreign country while also contributing to the Australian economy through their education and living expenses.

Eligibility Requirements

Enrollment in a registered course of study Ability to meet English language requirements Financial capacity to support living and educational expenses in Australia Good health and character requirements Adequate health insurance coverage

Registered Courses of Study

To be eligible for a student visa in Australia, the student must be enrolled in a registered course of study.

Registered courses of study include courses at all levels of education, including primary and secondary school, vocational education and training (VET), higher education, and postgraduate research.

Duration

The duration of a student visa in Australia can vary depending on the length of the course of study.

Typically, a student visa will allow the student to stay in Australia for the duration of their course of study and an additional period of time for holiday travel.

The visa may also be extended if the student wants to continue studying in Australia.

5. Working Holiday Visa

A Working Holiday Visa is a type of visa that allows young people from certain countries to work and travel in Australia for up to 12 months.

The visa is designed to promote cultural exchange and allow young people to experience life in Australia while contributing to the Australian economy through their work.

Eligibility Requirements

Age

Must be between 18 and 30 years of age at the time of application. Nationality

Must hold a passport from a participating country, such as the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom. Financial Requirements

Must have adequate funds to support themselves during their stay in Australia. Health Requirements

Must meet certain health requirements, including having adequate health insurance coverage.

Duration

Generally up to 12 months. However, extending the visa for an additional year may be possible if the applicant completes certain work in a designated regional area of Australia.

Working Limitations

There are some limitations on the types of work that can be performed on a Working Holiday Visa in Australia.

For example, applicants are not allowed to work for the same employer for more than 6 months. Certain types of work, such as sex work or illegal activities, are prohibited.

Immigrating to Australia: The Importance of Seeking Professional Help

Immigrating to Australia can be a rewarding and life-changing experience. However, it is essential to consider the immigration options available carefully and to seek professional assistance when navigating the application process.

A mistake in the application process can result in a visa being denied or delayed, so it is essential to seek professional assistance when navigating the complex Australian immigration system. Experienced immigration consultants or lawyers can provide guidance on the eligibility requirements, application process, and required documentation.

With the proper guidance and support, it is possible to achieve your immigration goals and successfully transition to life in Australia.

Ezy Immigration: Your Professional Immigration Consultants

Ezy Immigration is a team of Professional Immigration Consultants that can assist with various Australian immigration options. We understand that the immigration process can be overwhelming. Our team of experienced immigration consultants is committed to providing personalised and comprehensive support to help clients achieve their immigration goals.

Eligibility Assessment

We can evaluate your eligibility for various immigration options based on your personal and professional background.

Visa Application and Documentation

We can assist with preparing and submitting visa applications and compiling the required documentation.

Follow-Up and Representation

We can communicate with the relevant government agencies on your behalf and provide representation in case of any issues or concerns.

If you are considering immigrating to Australia and need assistance with the application process, we encourage you to contact us for a consultation. Our team is ready to answer your questions and provide personalised support to help you achieve your immigration goals.

