World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Rubrik Announces Industry’s First Advanced User Intelligence On Rubrik Security Cloud

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: Rubrik

RUBRIK FORWARD CONFERENCE, PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2023 -- Today, Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, unveiled new user intelligence capabilities designed to empower organisations to become more proactive in the fight against ongoing cyber attacks. Rubrik aims to deliver cyber resilience across both the data and users, including new User Intelligence, so organisations can work to proactively prevent attacks from happening before they cause significant damage.

Data remains highly vulnerable to cyber incidents and as attack methods evolve, the user has become a lucrative hunting ground for cyber criminals. As highlighted in the new Rubrik Zero Labs “The State of Data Security” report, 100 percent of cloud investigations conducted by Permiso Security were the result of compromised credentials.

“For too long, organisations have been susceptible to cyberattacks and users have become a vulnerable entry point. Today, we announce capabilities that we believe will enable our customers to become proactive and search for areas of vulnerability to mitigate cyber risk before the attack even happens,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik CEO and co-founder. “With Rubrik’s industry-first advanced user intelligence designed to leverage time-series data and metadata, customers will be able to proactively fight against cyberattacks.”

New Advanced User Intelligence Mitigates Cyber Risk

Rubrik’s new user intelligence capabilities will utilise time series data recorded over consistent intervals of time in Rubrik Security Cloud to proactively mitigate cyber risk before they can be exploited by cyber criminals. Additionally, organisations will have visibility to the types of sensitive data they have, what users have access to the data, how that access has changed over time, and whether that access may pose risk to their business. By gaining more comprehensive visibility into user intelligence, organisations can better determine the root cause for cyber attacks and organisations will be able to proactively identify accidental exposure of data to unauthorised users to minimise damage from cyberattacks.

“AAA Washington members look to us in their most dire moments of need. In order to uphold our members’ trust in us, it is mission-critical that we keep our data secure so we can maintain important business operations. That’s why we’ve prioritised a strong cyber resilience strategy with Rubrik to enable us to uphold our commitment to customers, help us reduce risk, and prevail in the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.”

William Lidster, CISO, AAA Washington

“Republic Airways serves 33 million passengers a year and 1,000 flights daily. We rely on Rubrik to enable us to be cyber resilient, which is paramount for Republic Airways’ commitment to innovation and providing our passengers with the best flying experience.” 
– Nirav Shah, CIO, Republic Airways

This news comes on the heels of several notable Rubrik announcements including the launch of the second Rubrik Zero Labs threat intelligence research, “The State of Data Security,” the unveiling of Rubrik’s $10M Ransomware Recovery Warranty, and Rubrik’s announcement of its partnership with Zscaler and industry-first double extortion ransomware solution.

Rubrik will showcase these new innovations at Forward 2023, taking place virtually May 17-18, as well as through a series of in-person Forward World Tour events. New innovations are planned to be available in the coming months.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rubrik on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Russia Confirms Participation In Grain Deal For At Least 60 More Days

António Guterres welcomed Russia’s decision to continue its involvement in the Black Sea Initiative, which has allowed the safe export of more than 30M tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine. More>>


Greenpeace: UN Report Will Result In 100 Million Tons Of Plastic Pollution Every Year

Greenpeace Aotearoa has slammed a UN report on the plastic pollution crisis, saying it will allow millions more tons of plastic pollution to end up in the environment each year. More>>


UN: Dozens Feared Dead In Myanmar After Cyclone Mocha

Humanitarians expressed deep concern about Myanmar’s most vulnerable communities after the “nightmare scenario” created by the passage of Cyclone Mocha. More>>


Amnesty International: Recorded Executions Skyrocket In Five Years

Executions in 2022 reached the highest figure in five years, as the Middle East and North Africa’s most notorious executioners carried out killing sprees. More>>


Harunur Rasid:
Will Myanmar-Bangladesh 'Pilot Project' Ensure Rohingya Repatriation?

The primary causes of the impasse in the repatriation process are Myanmar’s reluctance, the pandemic, and the military coup.
More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 