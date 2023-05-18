World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G-Star RAW Creates Connected Global Workplace With Avaya Cloud Office

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Avaya

SYDNEY – May 18, 2023 – G-Star RAW, one of the most renowned clothing brands in the world, has tapped Avaya to enable seamless collaboration between staff across all its global locations, while also reducing the burden on its small and nimble IT team.

Using Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral, G-Star has been able to equip its teams to easily handle the large number of calls they receive from customers, partners, investors, co-workers and other stakeholders – covering everything from payroll to return policies. The solution has also created cost-efficiencies over the legacy Avaya system that was previously in place.

“The quality of support we got – and still get – from Avaya is very well received. But the TCO for Avaya Cloud Office was less than what we were paying to run our legacy phone system,” said Edwin Blaak, IT Manager, G-Star.

“On top of that we retain the Avaya name. You know the system is going to be reliable and high-performing, and our teams are familiar with Avaya. Everything has a similar look and feel, which means less interruption during the work day trying to train and teach employees how to use a new system.”

The adoption of Avaya Cloud Office represents a key step in G-Star’s digital transformation plans. It enables employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to

better serve customers, work more productively, and handle tasks from any device.

The solution has also eased the burden on G-Star’s IT team. Instead of spending large amounts of time administering disparate communications systems, the team can easily and centrally manage users and the way they consume the platform’s services. And because the solution is cloud-based, updates are delivered automatically.

“Previously we had to come in at midnight to manually perform upgrades. With Avaya Cloud Office everything is included, allowing us to focus on higher priority IT initiatives,” said Marco Warmerdam, Telecom Manager, G-Star.

Michiel Noordermeer, Managing Director – Benelux, Avaya, added: “We’re delighted that we were able to provide the additional flexibility G-Star required with Avaya Cloud Office. On all the metrics that count – increase worker productivity, user satisfaction, and total cost of ownership – the solution has very much delivered for G-Star. And with Avaya Cloud Office in place, the company is better placed to continue doing what it does best – pushing the boundaries of denim design!”

