British MPs And Peers Strongly Condemn Today's Execution Of Three Protesters In Iran

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 5:04 pm
Press Release: British Committee for Iran Freedom

The British Committee for Iran Freedom urges the British government to condemn these executions and work with international partners to hold the regime to account for its crimes

The British Committee for Iran Freedom strongly condemns the execution of three protesters in Iran today. This latest wave of executions, bringing the total to 112 in the past month, is a clear human rights violation and a desperate attempt by the regime in Iran to intimidate the public and prevent them from protesting against its oppressive policies.

We stand with the people of Iran and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, in their pursuit of justice and accountability. The international community must act urgently to stop the Iranian regime's ongoing campaign of terror and brutality against its own citizens.

The British Committee for Iran Freedom supports and reiterates Mrs. Rajavi's call to the United Nations and its member states to hold the regime in Iran to account for its gross violation of human rights, deadly crackdown on protests and to take concrete steps to support the Iranian people's quest for freedom and democracy.

The UK can and should lead these efforts on the international level and we urge the British government to do that by referring the regime's appalling human rights dossier to the UN Security Council for an investigation and prosecution.

British Committee for Iran Freedom

19 May 2023

