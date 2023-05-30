Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Collapsing EU Environment Unity Threatens Green Deal

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Kit Kalrenberg for Scoop.co.nz

From its very inception, the European Union has considered international collaboration on the environment to be of pivotal importance.

This inclination became even more pronounced when Ursula von der Leyen became European Commission President in 2019. In the years since, EU member states have moved as one to adopt a raft of bold measures to proactively tackle climate change. Among them, achieving net zero by 2050, reducing overall energy consumption, and reforming the bloc’s greenhouse gas trading system.

Yet, pronounced chinks are now rapidly and profusely proliferating in Europe’s environmental armour. A landmark vote by EU parliamentarians in June last year to ban internal combustion engines in all vehicles was scuttled on the eve of implementation this March by Berlin. Lawmakers in Germany shocked Brussels insiders by demanding a loophole be inserted into the legislation, allowing the environmentally destructive mechanisms to remain in operation past the 2035 deadline, if they run on synthetic fuels.

Fast forward to the start of May, and it was the turn of Paris to throw a wrench in the works. In a speech laying out plans for the “reindustrialisation” of France, President Emmanuel Macron urged a “European regulatory pause” on the environment, and for existing commitments to be upheld before further legislation was considered.

“We are ahead, in regulatory terms, of the Americans, the Chinese and of any other power in the world,” he warned. “We must not make new changes to the rules.”

Mere days later, Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo forcefully demanded a moratorium on bloc-wide nature preservation. In turn, the EU parliament’s European People’s Party grouping, and Fisheries and Agriculture Committees, reinforced the premier’s opposition.

“Parliament is not ready to accept a proposal that only increases costs and insecurity for farmers, fishers and consumers,” said Siegfried Mureşan, EPP Group vice chair for budget and structural policies.

The risk of a domino effect sweeping the bloc - member state after member state following the lead of Europe’s biggest and richest states, and picking and choosing what regulations they do and do not implement - is not lost on Frans Timmermans, the EU Commission’s top climate official and de facto Green Deal chief.

“You can’t say I support the Green Deal, but not the ambition to restore nature. It’s not an à la carte menu,” he declared in a recent address to EU parliamentarians. “If one piece falls, the other pieces fall. I don’t see how we can maintain the Green Deal without the nature pillar, because without the nature pillar, the climate pillar is also not viable. So we need to get these two together.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kit Kalrenberg for Scoop.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Chayanika Saxena: Putting Kashmir Back On The Map Of International Tourism

The tapestry of the snow-capped Himalayan ranges and the serene waters of the Dal lake provided the backdrop for the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group. More>>


Andrew Tarantola: White House Reveals Steps Toward 'Responsible' AI Development

The White House has released a Blueprint AI Bill of Rights, developed a risk management framework, committed $140 million to found seven new National Academies dedicated to AI research, and is looking into how private enterprise is leveraging the technology. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Modi In Australia: Down Under Bliss For Hindutva

There is an interesting thread that links Indian Prime Minister Modi, the owner of the gargantuan conglomerate that bears his name, Gautam Adani, and Australia. More>>


John P. Ruehl: Taiwan’s Quest To Upgrade Its Battle Readiness Continues To Evolve

Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s growing strength have accelerated Taiwan’s military overhaul. Taipei is exploring multiple ways to enhance its security, but unorthodox methods risk escalation. More>>


UN: Green Light For Global Greenhouse Gas Tracking Network

193 countries have unanimously approved the creation of a global greenhouse gas monitoring mechanism, the World Meteorological Organization has announced. More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Germany Must Change Appalling Living Conditions Of Asylum Seekers

It is incredible that in one of the richest countries in the world, asylum seekers are put in facilities plagued by rats, severe mold, and inadequate hygiene. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 