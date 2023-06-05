Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding To Launch Studies On Ammonia Fuel Supply System For Marine Engines Under Development By WinGD

Monday, 5 June 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, June 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has agreed to undertake technical studies on an ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two-stroke marine engines under development by Winterthur Gas & Diesel AG (WinGD), a Swiss designer of large marine engines. The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was held at WinGD Headquarters in Switzerland on June 2.

The newly concluded MOU reflects both companies desire to contribute to the achievement of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) decarbonization target in the maritime industry's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. WinGD is currently developing ammonia-fueled large, low-speed two-stroke marine engines dubbed type "X-DF-A." Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will now work with WinGD in studying the technologies for developing and commercializing the ammonia fuel supply system for the X-DF-A engines.

Ammonia, which emits no CO2 when combusted, is garnering attention today as a fuel that contributes significantly to the reduction of GHG emissions in the maritime industry, and it is expected to be utilized as a stable, clean energy in the future. Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, aligning with MHI Group's strategy of advancement of the energy transition, will apply its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its long history of building transport carriers. As a maritime system integrator, the Company will promote decarbonization of the maritime industry and pursue a low-carbon society, contributing to reduction of environmental impact on a global scale.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

