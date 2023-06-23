Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spritzer Launches Label-Free Bottles

Friday, 23 June 2023, 8:16 pm
Column: ACN Newswire

Company aims to be fully circular brand by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, June 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER (the "Company") today announced the rollout of the Company's latest sustainability initiative, label-free, 100% recyclable bottles, for Spritzer silica-rich Natural Mineral Water, as part of the move towards reducing the use of plastic while minimising the impact on the environment.

The quality of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water remains the same, with the water coming from the pristine protected source in Taiping, Perak. The bottles are produced from recycled plastics that can be recycled. The silica-rich Spritzer Natural Mineral Water is superior in taste and has been recognised as such by the Brussels-based International Taste Institute with three stars in the Superior Taste Award 2022. For the launch, the label-free bottles will have a limited distribution at the beginning and now are available on Spritzer online store and Spritzer EcoPark.

The Spritzer Natural Mineral Water 1.25-litre and 550-millilitre options will now come in label-free options and consumers can still enjoy well-balanced, quality water that is perfect for coffee or tea-brewing and to use for cooking.

This latest initiative of sustainable packaging is part of the proof of our commitment to becoming a fully circular brand by 2030. It's now more important than ever for us to bring consumers our natural mineral water in a more sustainable way as we owe everything to nature.

As part of ESG efforts, Spritzer encourages everyone to be more environmentally responsible. By taking small steps towards sustainability like choosing eco-friendly products, we can make a big impact on the health of our planet for future generations.

The label-free Spritzer Natural Mineral Water can be ordered throughhttps://shop.spritzer.com.my/, https://shoppee.com.my/spritzer.os, https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/spritzer/ or at Spritzer EcoPark.

About Spritzer Bhd

Spritzer Group of Companies comprises a total of eight business subsidiaries, specialising in manufacturing and distribution of natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, non-carbonated fruit flavoured drink and carbonated fruit flavoured drink. The company has been in operation for more than 30 years, and is the country's largest, and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.

