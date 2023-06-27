Government’s Plan For Climate Reporting Will Help Investors Fund Climate Solutions
The Australian government’s new rules for climate disclosures, as proposed today, provide many of the elements investors will need to efficiently allocate capital in the transition to a resilient, net zero economy.
- The government has proposed a roadmap for disclosure and assurance including a phase-in timeline, with the rules applying to the largest companies from July 1 2024 and expanding to smaller companies over the following three years.
This timebound roadmap is welcomed for
allowing entities to build capacity and prepare for their
obligations. It will put early emphasis on the larger
companies which are likely to have the greatest risks and
opportunities as well as the greatest capability to
understand and disclose their
exposure.
- The rules will also
apply to private companies, which is appropriate
given that climate risks and opportunities exist throughout
the economy, not just the public markets. Comparable
arrangements will be developed for government
entities.
- Investors rely on the enforceability of disclosure laws, which is fundamental to the dependability of company’s reports and an important protection against greenwashing.
The government has proposed a
three-year period during which only ASIC will have the right
to bring proceedings related to disclosures of Scope 3
emissions and forward-looking statements. It is positive
that ASIC can exercise this right without the restriction of
safe harbours for forward-looking statements, and that
investors and other stakeholders resume their full rights
after the temporary relief
period.
- Investors will be
closely examining the government’s limited requirement for
companies to apply climate scenarios. It is
positive that companies will be required to disclose against
a scenario consistent with the Climate Change Act’s 1.5°C
goal, but stakeholders will also need reporting that
considers current trajectories and the wide range of
plausible scenarios.
- On
Scope 3 emissions, the government’s proposed timeline for
phased-in reporting may allow Australian companies to fall
behind international best practice.
Although investors recognise that Scope 3 emissions data may not be reliable or feasible in 2024/5, the first year of the reporting regime, the proposed rules would allow the final group of companies to still omit Scope 3 emissions reporting as late
as 2027.
If reliable data exists, companies should be required to incorporate it, noting if and when it does not exist.
- The proposed rules
for reporting transition plans are a starting point
to help investors efficiently allocate capital to the
projects and companies that mitigate the risks and seize the
opportunities associated with climate
change.
Investors strongly support enacting a clear domestic framework for developing and disclosing credible company climate transition plans, building on the ISSB baseline and international best practice.
- The proposed Australian
rules are largely aligned with the
baselines released overnight by the International
Sustainability Standards Board
(ISSB).
This will help Australian companies remain attractive in global capital markets, and streamline the reporting process for companies and investors that work across multiple jurisdictions.
The Investor Group on Climate Change is engaging closely with the Australian Government and industry to support Australia’s adoption of globally consistent, comparable, reliable and verifiable climate risk disclosure requirements commencing in 2024.