Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

East-West Center and Japan Foundation Launch New ‘Indo-Pacific Leadership Lab’ Program

Saturday, 1 July 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: East West Center

Applications are open through July 30 for the exchange program’s inaugural cohort focusing on climate, which will include visits to Honolulu, Tokyo, and Fiji along with a year of individual and collaborative remote activities

HONOLULU (June 30, 2023)—The East-West Center and the Japan Foundation have jointly launched a new annual international leadership-development initiative, titled the “Indo-Pacific Leadership Lab.” The program is designed to offer rising leaders from Japan, the United States, South and Southeast Asia, and Oceania a year-long “deep dive” into the region’s biggest issues, with the focus theme changing for each year’s cohort of 16 participants.

The theme for the first cohort of the program, which will begin later this year, is “Climate Change and Adaptation.”

Applications are now open through July 30 for the program, which will include visits to Honolulu, Tokyo, and Suva, Fiji, in addition to a wide range of remote activities that participants will complete individually and collaboratively. Over the course of the program, participants will outline shared threats to the region posed by climate change, identify barriers to effective leadership on this issue, co-create solutions and test them in real-world settings, and address challenges to implementation.

“As President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida have emphasized, Japan and the US have an important role to play together in fostering emerging leaders from throughout our region to tackle the kind of unprecedented global challenges we face today,” said East-West Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum. “I cannot imagine a better partner to have than the Japan Foundation in launching this dynamic new Indo-Pacific Leadership Lab program to help accomplish that goal.”

"The Indo-Pacific region is at a critical juncture, calling for collective action and collaboration,” said Japan Foundation President Kazuyoshi Umemoto. “We are honored to partner with East-West Center on this important Indo-Pacific Leadership Lab endeavor as a vital platform to connect emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds and foster their collective potentialto shape the future of the region and create a positive impact on a global scale.”

About the East-West Center:

The East-West Center promotes better relations and understanding among the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific through cooperative study, research, and dialogue. Established by the US Congress in 1960, the Center serves as a resource for information and analysis on critical issues of common concern, bringing people together to exchange views, build expertise, and develop policy options.

About the Japan Foundation:

The Japan Foundation is a public institution established in 1972 to promote international cultural exchange throughout the world. With programs on culture, language and dialogue, the Foundation creates opportunities to foster friendship, trust, and mutual understanding between the people of Japan and other nations, offering diverse programs including seminars, exhibitions, grants, and Japanese language courses through its 30 offices worldwide. The institution’s Global Partnerships Department supports international dialogues and exchanges to address shared global challenges and foster enduring people-to-people networks for collaboration and partnership. Visit Japan Foundation on Facebook and Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from East West Center on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UNFAO: Pacific Island Nations Drive Agrifood Systems Transformation

Government Ministers from many Pacific Island nations have convened in Rome, calling for urgent action to help them transform their agrifood systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change & resolve nutritional deficiencies faced by their inhabitants. More


UN: Syrians Facing Ever Worsening Conditions

Recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes. Syrians still face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, & missing. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Fortress Europe’s New Migration Pact Evades Legal Obligations

Especially problematic is the proposal that asylum seekers be transferred to a specific location at or in proximity of the external border of the concerned Member State, or in other designated locations within its territory where appropriate facilities exist. More

UN: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have migrated to neighbouring countries. More


Alexander Gillespie: NZ Walks An Increasingly Fine Line With China

With bilateral trade worth $40B in 2022 & potentially reaching $50B by 2030, Hipkins was wise to visit now, given what he has coming up next - the NATO summit in July and a decision on whether NZ should join “pillar two” of the AUKUS security pact. More


UN: Security In DR Congo Worsens

M23's withdrawal has been piecemeal, tactical, and political, with the armed group still controlling the movement of people & goods in Masisi & Rutshuru. Its recent offensive repositioning raises fears that hostilities could resume at any time. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 