Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

European Commission Plan To Improve GDPR Enforcement Will Limit People’s Access To Justice

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 6:10 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Today, 4 July, the European Commission has presented a new regulation aimed at strengthening enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into application five years ago. This flagship human rights law was intended to help people across the EU protect their data, but with regulators struggling to enforce the law, its success hangs in the balance.

To remedy this situation, Access Now had already joined partner organisations and data protection regulators in asking the European Commission to increase resources for EU national data protection authorities (DPAs) and to propose new legislation to tackle enforcement challenges. While the proposed regulation clarifies how DPAs should work together, it also places limits on how people can participate in complaints they bring to DPAs around misuse of their data.

“The regulation must guarantee that people’s concerns will be heard, no matter how DPAs may decide on complaints, and that any violations of rights are resolved within clear deadlines. When it comes to ending their invasive data practices, companies are already dragging their feet. The EU must deliver on its commitment to put people back in control of their data, via legislation that empowers, not disenfranchises, them,” said Estelle Massé, Europe Legislative Manager and Global Data Protection Lead at Access Now. “As the Parliament and Council get ready to debate the text, they must ensure that this proposal is improved to serve people first and foremost.”

Until now, GDPR complaints have been resolved slowly and variably across the EU. While the GDPR established a cooperation mechanism for DPAs to work together on cross-border cases, most DPAs have continued to rely on national administrative procedures to operate within this system, resulting in a fragmented and delayed application of the law. Among other measures, the regulation proposed today partly harmonises procedures for all DPAs to follow, to ensure consistency and minimise discrepancies.

“The adoption of the GDPR was a legislative success and a milestone moment for fundamental rights, in Europe and beyond,” added Estelle Massé. “It forms the foundation for delivering on the EU’s wider digital agenda, as well as legislations such as the Data Markets Act and the Artificial Intelligence Act. The stakes are too high to fail at the enforcement hurdle – we must ensure the GDPR delivers on its promises.”

Access Now looks forward to contributing to debates in the months ahead, to ensure this new regulation realises the ultimate goal of the GDPR: putting people in charge and at the centre of decisions about what happens to their data.

For more information on what this new proposal should include to protect people’s rights, read Access Now’s report, Five years under the EU GDPR: Becoming an enforcement success.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Bees Restore Ecosystems & Diversify Incomes For Honduran Farmers

In a remote island community, vulnerable to rising sea levels and other extreme weather events, tens of thousands of tiny, buzzing climate champions are helping to restore protective ecosystems and rebuild families’ incomes in the fight against the climate crisis. More


Ben Jealous: A Deep South Governor’s Race To Watch In US

'Mississippi Miracle' may well become the catchphrase of this election season. Brandon Presley (yes, Elvis from Tupelo is a cousin) is making a strong bid to become the first Democratic elected governor in the Magnolia State this century. More


UNFAO: Pacific Island Nations Drive Agrifood Systems Transformation

Government Ministers from many Pacific Island nations have convened in Rome, calling for urgent action to help them transform their agrifood systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change & resolve nutritional deficiencies faced by their inhabitants. More

UN: Syrians Facing Ever Worsening Conditions

Recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes. Syrians still face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, & missing. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Fortress Europe’s New Migration Pact Evades Legal Obligations

Especially problematic is the proposal that asylum seekers be transferred to a specific location at or in proximity of the external border of the concerned Member State, or in other designated locations within its territory where appropriate facilities exist. More


UN: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have migrated to neighbouring countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 