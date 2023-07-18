Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Croatia’s Detention Facilities In Spotlight As UN Torture Prevention Body Concludes Visit

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 8:29 pm
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (18 July 2023) — Croatia has made progress in improving detention conditions in the country, but much more needs to be done, including tackling overcrowding and its negative impact on people deprived of their liberty, UN experts said.

The comments came at the end of a visit to Croatia by the UN Subcommittee for Prevention of Torture (SPT), when the delegation presented its confidential preliminary observations to the Croatian authorities on how to strengthen the protection of people deprived of their liberty against torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“While we appreciate the efforts made by Croatia, more effective measures are needed to address the problem of overcrowding in the country’s prisons and the consequent stress on both detainees and staff,” said Marie Brasholt, who headed the SPT delegation to Croatia. “We believe that greater use of alternatives to detention will contribute to decreasing the number of people held in detention, thus improving the living conditions of those detained,” she added.

The SPT visited various places of deprivation of liberty, including prisons, penitentiaries, police and migration centres, and social care homes. They also held discussions with Government officials and the national monitoring body of Croatia, officially known as the national preventive mechanism (NPM). The delegation also accompanied members of the NPM during their visits to a prison and a police detention facility.

“For the prevention system to function effectively, it is imperative that the relevant institutions engage with the NPM on its recommendations and findings. At the same time, the State party should ensure that the mechanism is independent and well-resourced to carry out its preventive mandate,” Brasholt stated.

The SPT monitors how States that have ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) are fulfilling their treaty obligations, including establishing an independent national preventive mechanism.

Croatia ratified the Optional Protocol in 2005.

The SPT delegation comprised of Marie Brasholt, Head of Delegation (Denmark), Uju Agomoh (Nigeria), Satyabhooshun Gupt Domah (Mauritius), Daniel Fink (Switzerland), Zdenka Perović (Montenegro), and was accompanied by two human rights officers from the SPT Secretariat.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Deep Sea Mining Campaign: Australia Can Protect The Ocean By Saying NO To Deep Sea Mining

Civil society calls on the Australian government to support a ban or moratorium on deep sea mining as countries from around the world convene at the International Seabed Authority (ISA) in Jamaica to negotiate rules and regulations on deep sea mining. More


UN News: ‘Senseless, Unjustified War’ In Ukraine Must Stop

In the wake of the collapse of the Black Sea Initiative to bring grain and fertilizer from the region to the world, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo warned, “The longer this war continues, the more dangerous its consequences, including the possibility of a wider conflict." More

UN News: WFP Forced To Slash Food Aid As Half Of All Haitians Go Hungry

The WFP has been compelled to reduce the number of people receiving emergency food assistance in Haiti, affecting around 100,000 people. This reduction in aid comes at a time when Haiti is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, with almost half its population (about 4.9M) unable to access sufficient food. More


OHCHR: Disproportionate Use Of Force Against Kenyan Protesters

OHCHR is very concerned over reports of Kenyan police using excessive force to quell protests this week which have left at least 23 & dozens injured. The demonstrations began over what many view as unfair tax hikes and rising inflation. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 