SI And PRC Deepen Diplomatic Ties As Guangdong Offers More Assistance

Sunday, 23 July 2023, 8:39 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Guangdong Province in China has supported three government ministries with the donation of ten motorcycles on 21 July 2023 as Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) continues to strengthen their bilateral ties and practical cooperation.

PRC’s Embassy Office in Honiara facilitated the assistance.

Receiving ministries are; Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM).

Out of the ten, four were given to MRD while MAL and MECDM received three (3) each.

The support was part of the similar donation provided to the Guadalcanal Provincial Government (GPG) and the Honiara City Council (HCC) previously.

Speaking on behalf of the three ministries during a brief handover ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu acknowledged Guangdong Province and the PRC government and its people for the wonderful gifts.

He also thanked the Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands Li Ming and his staff at the Embassy in Honiara for facilitating all the donations.

PS Viulu assured Ambassador Li that the motorcycles will be used by officers of the three ministries for their due intended purposes while serving our people and communities throughout the country.

"We are indeed grateful for this generous and important assistance as it will also contribute towards supporting our ministries service delivery in terms of administration and logistics.

“Our friendship is just more than 3-years, and it continues to grow from strength to strength. Today is a testament of the growing relationship between our two countries,” PS Viulu emphasized.

PS Viulu said Solomon Islands remain committed to the SI-PRC shared bilateral relationship adding the Solomon Islands Government will continue to build stronger relations with China as both countries continue to explore and expand in their areas of mutual cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Li said China’s relationship with Solomon Islands is rock solid.

“These gifts are a symbol of our friendship. I believe ministry staff will use them for good purposes to serve the people of Solomon Islands.

“I am looking forward for more collaboration in the area of rural development, agriculture, and environment,” Ambassador Li said.

He further reaffirmed PRC’s commitment to advance the relationship it had with Solomon Islands and look forward for more areas of shared cooperation.

