Applications Are Open For Arte Laguna Prize 18

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 6:18 am
Join the world’s most influential competition for artists and designers! You'll have the unique opportunity to exhibit in the iconic space of the Arsenale Nord of Venice from March 02 to April 01, 2024, during an international exhibition that welcomes more than 10 thousand visitors each year.

With 18 years of history, Arte Laguna Prize gives artists the opportunity to:

exhibit in Venice (Italy) at the Arsenale Nord;

win a cash prize of €10,000;

join a large network of collaborations around the world;

get free visibility;

sell their works on the online platform artelaguna.world;

The Prize is open to the following artistic disciplines:

painting, sculpture and installation, photographic art, video art and short films, performance and acting (stage and film), digital art, digital graphics and cartoon, environmental and land art, urban art and street art, art design.

THE INTERNATIONAL JURY

The jury is composed of important curators and directors of museums operating in several countries.

The jury selects the 120 artists that will exhibit at the Arsenale Nord in Venice.

THE EXHIBITION VENUE

A symbol of the power of the “Serenissima” Republic, the Arsenale Nord of Venice is today a completely restored area. With its 4,000 square meters, the evocative spaces of the Arsenale Nord provide the ideal setting for displaying and promoting the finest creations of the contemporary art scene.

THE NETWORK

Each year Arte Laguna Prize collaborates with high-level international partners to offer artists a wide range of opportunities around the world. The Special Prizes include collaborations with:

art galleries, that will select an artist for a solo exhibition;

art residencies in Italy and abroad, to provide artists with a multicultural and inspiring environment

to create new works;

companies, to connect creativity with the productive sector;

art festivals and exhibitions, to enhance the artists’ international visibility and create new projects;

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION

Applications have no restrictions and are open to all artists. The deadline is on October 26, 2023.

https://artelagunaprize.com/terms-and-conditions-23-24/

