CDF Transforms Lives In Hograno-Kia-Havulei Constituency

The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme of the national government has continued to play a critical catalyst role in transforming lives in Hograno-Kia-Havulei Constituency (HKHC), Isabel Province.

Officers from Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) visited the constituency from 4th - 17th July 2023 and witnessed the raise in standard of living in communities as brought through by the CDF programme.

The visit was to monitor and verify 2021-2022 projects supported and funded by CDF.

It was obvious that housing scheme has been the flagship project of HKHC since Honourable Jeremiah Manele came into power in the 2014 national general election.

To date, an estimated 1,000 plus houses have either fully completed or still undergoing construction under HKHC housing program.

HKHC is one of the constituencies in the country that is well organized with communities very supportive to their Member of Parliament and the constituency office to the implementation of their community projects as well as individual projects.

Besides the housing program, HKHC also supported education, health, transportation, income generation initiatives and other sectors.

Partnership was evident in HKHC. The constituency office work in partnership with provincial ward members, chiefs, communities and individuals to help advance rural development that impact their livelihoods.

The constituency is the largest in terms of population and geographical scope compared to the other two constituencies in Isabel as it consists of six (6) wards.

The six wards are; Kolomola, Kolotubi, Susubona, Katova, Kia and Havulei.

“HKHC put more emphasis on the housing program besides other sectors like education, health and income generation,” Constituency Project Officer (CPO), Apollos Manegere said.

He said better permanent and durable homes for families are what the people of HKHC need as it contributes to improving their living standards.

“As part of this housing program, the constituency will meet hardware materials as families or communities meet sawn timber, gravel and sand and labour as part of their project contribution. This housing program is ongoing since Hon. Manele elected as MP for HKH constituency in 2014,” Mr Manegere said.

Meanwhile, he added that education, health and religion also get most the HKHC CDF support.

He said these communal projects are also implemented through partnership with communities. “Most of our projects are implemented through partnership because we want constituents and communities to take ownership of the projects, either way such approach can also bring unity in communities through working together.

Mr Manegere said that it is the commitment of the constituency office under the leadership of their Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Jeremiah Manele who is also the Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) to support and fund establishment of community projects that can benefit everyone.

“Education is one of the priority sector’s that we put more support into like construction of new classrooms, staff houses and school fee subsidy to make sure our children continue to access better and quality education.

“In addition to that the constituency is also pleased to continue its support to churches because churches play an important role in the spiritual and social development of our communities and our country.”

“Most of HKHC projects were implemented through partnership. Projects were identified by respective communities or ward committees. The constituency office only verifies submitted proposals and facilitate delivery of whatever is requested of them. That is how we implement and utilize our CDF allocation,” CPO Manegere explained.

He further said that they encouraged community participation in all their development programs to guarantee communities take ownership and responsibility for their development activities, share in decision making and continue to implement government supported developments to improve their livelihoods. “So, implementation of CDF development programmes/projects in our constituency is a shared responsibility by government through our constituency office and our communities.”

Elated constituents spoken to expressed contentment to their Hon. MP Manele for his leadership and vision which led to the transformation of lives in HKHC.

Community Chief of Kosisi, Wilson Gigi said MP Manele was very supportive towards community development in the constituency.

“On behalf of our community, I am grateful for the support rendered by the government through our MP which enabled families to own new permanent houses and improve church buildings and other community projects.”

Head Teacher of Hirobuka School, Hugo Sagehebala while acknowledging MP Manele for investing in the education sector said, KHKC was grateful to have such a leader who is very supportive towards development in his constituency and improving constituent’s livelihood.

He said have it not for the government support through their MP and constituency office, they would have struggled all alone to build their new permanent classroom and new staff houses.

“Education is our children’s future and seeing the constituency office continue to invest in this sector is encouraging and I must commend HKHC under the leadership of our MP for his vision and honest leadership towards development in our constituency.”

Mr. Sagehebala encourages the government through MRD to continue with the CDF programme adding that CDF is the only fund that continue to touches rural lives and transforming rural settings.

Rose Panel of Thaglasa village also shared the same sentiments.

“The support provided by government through our MP help us a lot especially our families to own permanent houses.

“At no time our constituency office under the leadership of our MP turned down our request and we are so grateful to the vision and leadership of our MP.

“We indeed appreciate CDF and acknowledge government through our MP for its continuous support towards development of community projects in our constituency to make sure it benefits everyone,” she said.

Most of the constituents spoken to also expressed profound gratitude to MRD for CDF and encourages government to continue with the programme to improve social and economic livelihoods of rural people.

Most of the projects captured for year 2021-2022 are fully completed with few now in completion phases.

