World Day Against Trafficking In Persons 2023

Monday, 31 July 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: MERHROM

In conjunction with World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023, Myanmar Ethnic Human Rights Organization in Malaysia (MERHROM) called upon the UN member states to take action to protect every victim of human trafficking and prosecute human traffickers and their networks. A comprehensive action plan needs to be developed to curb human trafficking starting from the origin country, transit countries and destination countries.

MERHROM request to the United Nations and its member states as well as the International Community at large, Please STOP the War, Genocide, and conflict which push people into the hands of human traffickers. Save the innocent people around the world without further delay. We suffered enough. So many people became victims of trafficking and died in the hands of human traffickers. We are struggling to fight. Please end War, Genocide and Conflict.

MERHROM also requested the UN Member countries to enforce their Anti Trafficking Law to combat the trans organized crime. As victim of genocide, the Rohingya continue to suffer where ever they go. Therefore, it is very important that the United Nations and its agencies including the resettlement countries reach to every victim of human trafficking and leave no one behind.

Lots of Rohingya fleeing genocide were arrested in transit countries in the region. Many of them were victims of human trafficking that needed protection and support from the relevant agencies and transit countries. Many of them were detained for very long where they suffered mental health issues in detention without treatment.

As victim of genocide, many of them experienced trauma without care and support. Therefore, we appeal to the governments of the transit countries to release asylum seekers and refugees in detention camps so that they can access necessary services.

Therefore, we look forward to your active interventions to stop the Rohingya Genocide and persecution of Myanmar people as well as to restore democracy and human rights in Myanmar.

 

ENDS

 

MERHROM is a focal point for Rohingya issues in Malaysia as well as in Arakan State of Myanmar. MERHROM was established in 1998 by its founder Mr. Zafar Ahmad bin Abdul Ghani. MERHROM’s main works are focusing on advocacy, rights protection, public awareness, community development, health, education, family related issues and issues related to War, Conflic and Genocide. MERHROM has carried out its duty to the maximum level for the past 25 years despite not having funding from any agencies. Despite having very limited resources MERHROM continues to carry out the programs within its capacity endlessly.

 

Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, President, Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization in Malaysia (MERHROM)

