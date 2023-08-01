Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Community Consultation On COP28 For Shaping The Future Of Climate Action

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 8:05 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

This event is part of the series of community consultations and dialogues with partner Indigenous Peoples organizations and communities from Latin America and Asia lead by the International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) with the support from CIVICUS in preparation for the COP 28 this November in UAE. This article is originally published at Assam Times Community Paper.

The consultation, organized by North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) and supported by several Civil Society Organisations (CSO) aimed to ensure that community perspectives are considered and integrated into the national delegation’s position for COP28. The event brought together a diverse range of community stakeholders, including people’s organisations, environmental activists, development workers, people’s researcher and media advocates, all eager to contribute their insights and experiences.

The day-long consultation featured plenary sessions, discussions and open forum to facilitate meaningful dialogue and collaborative problem-solving. Community participants engaged in thought provoking discussions on pressing climate issues such as carbon emissions reduction, energy transition, sustainable transportation, and adaptation strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The consultation concluded with a synthesis from panels and reactors on upholding sustainable climate action in the region.

At the outset, Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Director of NEADS shared through various aspects of climate policy and the potential implications of decisions going to be made at COP28. The participants had the opportunity to provide input on key areas such as climate finance, technology transfer, capacity building, and the role of local communities in driving climate action. The voices of our indigenous communities’ matter and it is essential to create a stand where their perspectives can be heard. COP28 will be a crucial moment for global climate action and by involving our community we can ensure that our delegation represents the aspirations and priorities of our people.

Another highlight of the consultation was the sharing of local success stories and innovative initiatives by Luit Goswami, Director of RVC and Dharani Payeng from IGSSS that have already been implemented in various communities. These success stories served as inspirations for the members and reinforced the belief that community actions can contribute to a collective global impact.

Founded in 1987, NEADS is registered under Societies Registration Act 1860, as grassroot voluntary organisation works with poor people in their struggle against humanitarian crisis, exploitation and poverty.

Speaking at the event, Nishant Buragohain, Ph.D student of Indiana University, USA emphasized the importance to understand the global climate issues.

The community consultation on COP28 concluded with a collective commitment to continued collaboration for ambitious climate action. The valuable insights and recommendations generated during the event will be compiled into a comprehensive report, which will be shared with policymakers and the national delegation.

This is a collective effort of the community which demonstrates that tackling the climate crisis requires an inclusive and collaborative approach, where community and policymakers work hand in hand towards a sustainable future. #

Reference:
Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Director
North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS)
Village & P.O. – Dhekiakhowa, Dist.- Jorhat, State – Assam

