Secretary Vilsack’s Statement on the 8th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting

Saturday, 5 August 2023, 7:39 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the 8th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting

Seattle, The United States, 4 August 2023

The United States Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack shared with agriculture and food ministers a statement that reflects the outcomes of the 8th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting held in Seattle on Thursday.

Read the APEC 2023 Food Security Ministerial Chair Statement

The statement underscores the need for member economies to unite behind common principles and take action to enhance global food security while addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

It also highlights the importance of sustainable productivity growth along with economic, social, and environmental dimensions to be addressed in a balanced way and in line with member economies’ circumstances, as well as the role of investment and international exchanges in research, technology, innovation, knowledge and food systems’ management practices.

Secretary Vilsack’s statement reflects ministers’ commitment to the full and equal participation and leadership of people with untapped economic potential, as well as the promotion of rural development, livelihoods, and wellbeing for all.

The statement also notes ministers’ aspiration to ensure stewardship of the natural environment and to increase the resilience of the region’s agri-food systems through sustainable actions that address climate change

