Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Indigenous Youth’s Place Is In The Struggle For Self-determination

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 9:36 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2023

Indigenous youth are fighting for a self-determined future. And we are called to harness, protect and uphold the power of the youth for they’re the inheritor of tomorrow.

In 1965, the Declaration on the Promotion among Youth of the Ideals of Peace, Mutual Respect and Understanding between Peoples was adopted. One of its principles reads that “Young people shall be brought up in the spirit of peace, justice, freedom, mutual respect and understanding in order to promote equal rights for all human beings […]” in the spirit of realizing the rights and role of youth from a war-torn world.

However, 38 years since the first International Youth Year in 1985, problems facing the youth, especially indigenous youth, remain. Equal rights, least the recognition of Indigenous Peoples rights, remains to be realized.

Racism, discrimination, and exclusion continuously shape the current generation of indigenous youth, manifested in unemployment and lack of secured jobs, inaccessible and colonial-ridden education, and poor living conditions.

In addition, ancestral land grabbing, punitive state policies and authoritarianism expedite the encroachment and exploitation of multinational and big local companies to indigenous resources. Indigenous youth today are brought up in a world where there’s widespread indigenous rights violations, forced displacement, harassment, arbitrary arrest, and extrajudicial killings of indigenous leaders.

But more than at the receiving end of present crises, Indigenous youth forge our future. They demand vital space in climate solutions. They shape education to keep indigenous knowledge and land alive. They’re bridging solidarity for peace and self-determination. They are demanding accountability from imperialist polluters. They’re stewarding actions to fight for land rights. They live and preserve indigenous culture as an act and tool of resistance.

For IPMSDL, this occasion is an opportune time to highlight our indigenous youth, their movement and organizations raising the conversation on issues that affect them and their communities. They are pushing for meaningful changes in policies affecting them at the local and international level, where youth plays a crucial role in widening spaces for Indigenous Peoples to exercise their social, cultural, political, and economic rights.

The Indigenous youth’s place is in the struggle for self-determination. For only by reimagining a better world and joining the society’s transformation for genuine change can they live their historical and revolutionary role.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Agencies Deliver Aid In Niger

Agencies continue to reach people despite ongoing challenges, including the ongoing rainy season. Roughly 4.3M in the West African country rely on humanitarian aid. Last week, 22,000 people in the Maradi region received cash assistance and food items. More


UN News: De-escalate Tensions In Amhara, Ethiopia

On 4 August, the Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in Amhara after the regional leader said he was no longer able to contain a surge of violence between a local militia and the army over a disputed plan to absorb the regional security forces into the national army. More


UN News: Killing Of Presidential Candidate In Ecuador

Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after leaving a campaign rally at a school in Quito on Wednesday evening. The attack occurred just two weeks before the next election and amid an escalation of violence and crime. More

UN News: Epic Hudson Swim Highlights Importance Of River Health

Lewis Pugh is on a quest to swim the length of the iconic Hudson River to draw attention to the critical importance of healthy river ecosystems to oceans. The 315-mile swim will take him from the river’s source in the Adirondackss to the Atlantic Ocean. More


IPMSDL: International Day Of World’s Indigenous Peoples

Today is a celebration of Indigenous struggles. Amid the historical discrimination, oppression, and erasure, we have come to the international arena to reclaim our rights as peoples. More


Edgardo Ayala: ‘No’ To Sex Education Fuels Pregnancies In Central America

Pregnancies among girls and adolescents continue unabated in Central America, where legislation to prevent them, when it exists, is a dead letter, and governments are influenced by conservative sectors opposed to sex education in schools. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 