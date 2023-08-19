Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Expert On Debt And Human Rights To Visit The Bahamas

Saturday, 19 August 2023, 6:24 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (18 August 2023) – The UN Independent Expert on foreign debt, other financial obligations and human rights, Attiya Waris, will visit the Bahamas from 21 to 31 August 2023.

During her visit, Waris will examine a wide range of issues related to illicit financial flows, fiscal affairs, debt and their implications for human rights, and climate change, including the impact of domestic economic and financial policies on human rights and their extraterritorial consequences.

The UN expert will meet with authorities in charge of taxation, finance, trade, environment justice, human rights and social affairs. She will also meet with civil society and the private sector.

The expert will present her report to the Human Rights Council in March 2024.

Ms Attiya Waris (Kenya) took up the function of Independent Expert on the effects of foreign debt and other related international financial obligations of States on the full enjoyment of all human rights, particularly economic, social and cultural rights on 1 August 2021. She holds a PhD in Law and is a specialist in Fiscal Law, Policy and Development. Ms Waris teaches at the Law School, University of Nairobi, Kenya and has previously taught in South Africa, Rwanda, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Ms Waris has researched and published on global and regional issues. She published 'Tax and Development’ (2013) offering links between tax and human rights and her more recent publication ‘Financing Africa’ is the first publication globally to map out African fiscal systems.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Widespread Use Of Rape & Sexual Violence By RSF In Sudan

The Sudanerse conflict has led to massive humanitarian consequences. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes, and nearly 700,000 refugees & asylum-seekers have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.” More


OHCHR: Human Rights In North Korea

Rarely has the DPRK been more painfully closed to the outside world than it is today. Human suffering of such scale and magnitude is a result of Government policies that were initially linked to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but which have grown even more extensive as the pandemic has waned. More


Bobby Ramakant: Early & Accurate Diagnosis Is Gateway To Ending TB

If we are to end TB, then we have to find every person with TB and offer accurate and timely diagnosis, treatment, care & support. In 2021, 37% of people with TB could not get a TB diagnosis globally, while India, which has the highest TB burden worldwide, could not diagnose 1 out of every 3 people with TB. More

UNCTAD: Africa Can Become New Global Supply Chain Force

African economies should seize the opportunity to integrate into technology-intensive global supply chains and boost prosperity, but this depends on their ability to harness key market and investment trends. Africa could become a major exporter of higher value-added goods, creating growth and jobs, and fuelling a rise in productivity & wages. More


UN News: Warring Parties In Yemen Must Take Concrete Steps Towards Peace

Two senior UN officials highlight the need for progress towards peace in war-torn Yemen, which continues to face protracted political, humanitarian, & developmental crises after more than eight years of fighting between pro-Government forces and Houthi rebels. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Far From A Typical Coup

Over the past thirty years, politics in the Sahel countries has seriously desiccated. The story of the coup in Niger becomes partly the story of what Ruth First called “the contagion of the coup" in her remarkable book The Barrel of the Gun: Political Power in Africa and the Coup d’Etats. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 