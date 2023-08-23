Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MRD Suspends Senior Officer Over Misuse Of Public Funds

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 7:00 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

A senior government officer within the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has been suspended over allegations of mismanagement of over seventy-thousand ($70,000) in public funds.

The move was part of the current reforms that the ministry is undertaking to strengthen the organization’s governance with the resolute commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu said restoring the ministry’s integrity and its governance are important and top priorities of the ministry.

He said as public officers, we are morally obliged to follow Public Service Code of Conducts and General Orders, and make sure our acts must bound within the law, but should one’s act fall outside of it (law), then he or she will face the consequences.

PS Viulu said the ministry submitted a formal request for termination of the officer to the Ministry of Public Service (MPS) and a decision was reached to suspend the officer on half salary. This decisive action followed a thorough internal investigation that reach over almost three weeks.

He said from investigation, evidences revealed that the officer has committed serious offences which are;

• That the officer used all the imprest money received but spent less number of days out in the field.

• The officer has diverted the funds for own interest.

• Non-retirement of unused funds

• Bribery attempts against PS MRD

• Non-submission of field report

PS Viulu said these allegations are of very serious offences thus, the decision to impose the disciplinary action.

He said the investigation process is continuing adding his ministry is currently liaising with the Ministry of Public Service (MPS) for further actions against the officer.

“As a public office, we take these allegations seriously as it is a possible violation of the Public Service code of conducts and General Orders.”

He said MRD will not tolerate such practice to thrive in the organization because such misconduct will undermine the ministry’s core values as well as compromise the trust placed on the ministry by the public and its loyal stakeholders and development partners.

Meanwhile, PS Viulu explained that for a just and balanced process, the suspended officer will be given a chance to respond to the allegations before any final disciplinary action is taken.

The Permanent Secretary acknowledged those who came forward with information in relation to the matter and assured the public, stakeholders, development partners, government ministries including MRD staff that the ministry will continue to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the investigation process and guarantee that justice is served.

PS Viulu reminded that this is just the beginning and staff should take it as a caution while carrying out their duties as we continue to serve our people.

Outcome of the investigation with any further disciplinary actions taken will be made known to the public once the investigation is concluded by MPS.

MRD thanked MPS for the decision and action taken against its officer to build the confidence of the public in the government institutions that we serve.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Israeli-Palestinian Death Toll Highest Since 2005

Over 200 Palestinians & nearly 30 Israelis have been killed this year in demonstrations, clashes, military operations, and other incidents. This surpasses last year’s death toll and is the highest number of fatalities since 2005, reflecting “concerning trends” throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory. More


UN News: Scorching World Buckles Under Extreme Heat

Heat warnings have been issued by many weather services across Europe, including in France, Germany, Poland, & Switzerland. Parts of, the Middle East are expected to see temperatures over 50 degrees Celsius and Japan is experiencing a prolonged heatwave, shattering temperature records. More


UN News: DR Congo Faces Worst Cholera Outbreak In Six Years

A spike in conflict and displacement in the eastern DRC is pushing children into the worst cholera crisis since 2017. with at least 31,342 suspected or confirmed cholera cases and 230 deaths in the first seven months of 2023, many of them children. More

OHCHR: Widespread Use Of Rape & Sexual Violence By RSF In Sudan

The Sudanerse conflict has led to massive humanitarian consequences. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes, and nearly 700,000 refugees & asylum-seekers have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.” More


OHCHR: Human Rights In North Korea

Rarely has the DPRK been more painfully closed to the outside world than it is today. Human suffering of such scale and magnitude is a result of Government policies that were initially linked to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but which have grown even more extensive as the pandemic has waned. More


Bobby Ramakant: Early & Accurate Diagnosis Is Gateway To Ending TB

If we are to end TB, then we have to find every person with TB and offer accurate and timely diagnosis, treatment, care & support. In 2021, 37% of people with TB could not get a TB diagnosis globally, while India, which has the highest TB burden worldwide, could not diagnose 1 out of every 3 people with TB. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 