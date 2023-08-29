Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Malaysian Genomics Unveils Strategic Advances In Biopharmaceuticals

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 7:19 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Group strengthens cell and gene therapy products as well as genetic screening initiatives to enhance future business growth and technological innovation

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad, a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, recorded a revenue of RM2.23 million for the 4th quarter ended 30 June 2023. This represents a decrease from RM6.33 million in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, owing to a deliberate pivot from vaccines to cell and gene therapy products, focusing more on genetic screening initiatives.

For the quarter under review, the Group recorded a loss before tax (LBT) of RM9.98 million compared with a profit before tax (PBT) of RM2.97 million in the same quarter of the preceding year. The change is largely attributed to the impairment of receivables amounting to RM7.54 million and the Group's expansion and product development efforts in the fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) market. The Group will continue to implement stringent credit control policy as they move forward with their initiatives, particularly with Rejuvium.

For the current year-to-date, MGRC reported a revenue of RM8.36 million, a decrease from RM28.36 million in the previous year. A LBT of RM13.59 million was registered, largely due to similar factors affecting the quarterly results.

While the financials mark a transitional phase for the Group, MGRC remains robust and adaptable, focusing on both the short-term improvements in revenue and long-term sustainability through product development and market expansion.

Azri Azerai, Executive Chairman of Malaysian Genomics, expressed optimism about MGRC's future, stating: "MGRC achieved higher revenue in the current quarter as compared to the preceding quarter's revenue of RM0.68 million, mainly generated from cell and gene therapy products. Our state-of-the-art BSL-2 cell processing lab, cGMP approved by MOH for production of cell and gene therapies, illustrates our technological advancement. Hence, we foresee that we will obtain higher revenue from cell and gene products in the next quarter."

"Furthermore, we continue to engage with private hospitals and the Ministry of Health in Malaysia to improve access to our cell and gene therapy products. Recent partnerships and our focus on novel ingredients and finished products will target a wide market of use such as for cosmeceuticals, wound healing, general wellness and genetic-based fitness improvement programs that reflect our innovative drive and commitment to enhancing healthcare solutions and more," continued Azri.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Indonesian Doctors Act On Signs Of Family Violence

Doctors on the Indonesian island of Central Sulawesi are putting into practice training they have received from the UN Population Fund to identify and act upon cases of domestic violence. In the first three months of 2023, staff at Puskemas Sangurara identified seven cases of domestic violence, compared to one or two over a year in the past. More


UN News: New Global Fund Boosts Biodiversity

The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, launched at the Global Environmental Facility Assembly in Vancouver, will support the implementation of the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which aims to halt & reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and guide nature towards recovery by 2050. More


UN News: Lost Generation Of Sudanese Children

The spread of fighting and hunger in Sudan could destroy the country, as the future of a “lost generation” of children lies in the balance, says UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who also warned that hundreds of thousands of children were severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death. More

UN News: Da’esh Still A Threat In Conflict Zones

The continued expansion of Da’esh & affiliates in parts of Africa, as well as the increasing level of violence and threat is deeply concerning, with the Da’esh affiliate in the Sahel region becoming increasingly autonomous and stepping up attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. More


UN News: Over 2 Million Children Displaced By Sudan War

Fighting between the Sudanese Army and military rival the Rapid Support Forces which erupted in April has displaced 1.7M children within the country, while over 470,000 have fled across the border, an average of over 700 displaced every hour. More


UN News: No Justice For Myanmar’s Rohingya

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has reiterated the call for accountability and justice for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya driven from their homes in Myanmar by security forces in what has been described as “textbook” ethnic cleansing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 