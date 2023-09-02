Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani On Continued Hunger Strike In Bahrain Prison

GENEVA (30 August 2023) – With a hunger strike by several hundred prisoners over conditions in Jau prison in Bahrain now into its 24th day, we are deeply concerned for the wellbeing of those involved.

We note that since the hunger strike began, the authorities have agreed to improve access to medical care and increase visiting times at the Jau prison.

We welcome the invitation by Bahrain to the UN Human Rights Office to visit the country. We are ready to conduct an assessment of prison conditions in the country and provide advice to authorities in line with international standards. We are also ready to provide other technical support.

